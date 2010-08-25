Used 2008 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

I bought this car for my wife to have and to use on long trips and it is very comfortable and convenient. Dodge really packed the space into this seemingly cramped car. Back seat leg room is more than you'd expect due to the curve of the front chairs and the trunk looks small, but we have never needed more space even with a car load full of people and their luggage. There are tons of compartments, most notable the tri-fold glove compartment with 3 sections, one of which is cooled by the air conditioner. This is a great place for storing drinks and snacks. Also, for a factory set, the stereo is awesome. It's louder than my stereo with 8" subs and a 500 watt amp.

Read more