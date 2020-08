Used 2008 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

Antioch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Antioch / Illinois

Odometer is 64499 miles below market average! 23/27 City/Highway MPG2008 Dodge Caliber SE 4D Hatchback Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Caliber SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3HB28B78D668785

Stock: 17566N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020