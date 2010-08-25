Used 2008 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me
94 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,119 Below Market
- 121,771 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$1,980 Below Market
- 152,911 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,980$1,125 Below Market
- 101,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,988$1,314 Below Market
- 63,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,150$1,202 Below Market
- 113,535 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595$1,555 Below Market
- 130,560 miles
$4,799
- 123,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$411 Below Market
- 189,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$302 Below Market
- 146,403 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 121,497 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$5,795
- 166,152 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
- Not Provided
$5,186
- 82,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,299
- 153,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
- 151,775 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 105,930 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 109,746 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caliber searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Write a reviewSee all 124 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.1124 Reviews
Report abuse
Aaron,08/25/2010
I bought this car for my wife to have and to use on long trips and it is very comfortable and convenient. Dodge really packed the space into this seemingly cramped car. Back seat leg room is more than you'd expect due to the curve of the front chairs and the trunk looks small, but we have never needed more space even with a car load full of people and their luggage. There are tons of compartments, most notable the tri-fold glove compartment with 3 sections, one of which is cooled by the air conditioner. This is a great place for storing drinks and snacks. Also, for a factory set, the stereo is awesome. It's louder than my stereo with 8" subs and a 500 watt amp.
Related Dodge Caliber info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Navigator Boise ID
- Used Lincoln Aviator Albuquerque NM
- Used Lincoln MKS Asheville NC
- Used Lincoln MKS Spring TX
- Used Lincoln Corsair Washington DC
- Used Lincoln Corsair Ashburn VA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Greenville NC
- Used Lincoln Corsair San Francisco CA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Saint Louis MO
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Garden Grove CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon