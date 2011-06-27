Estimated values
1998 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$1,895
|$2,362
|Clean
|$912
|$1,678
|$2,093
|Average
|$672
|$1,246
|$1,556
|Rough
|$431
|$813
|$1,018
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Avenger 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$1,708
|$2,095
|Clean
|$879
|$1,513
|$1,856
|Average
|$647
|$1,123
|$1,379
|Rough
|$415
|$733
|$903