Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira Consumer Reviews
Decent car, several significant flaws
I bought the 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX, auto, as a retired rental in 2003 with about 18,000 miles. It now has 97,000. In general I like it. The design was sleak at the time and remains modern. Sunroof was great on summer days. Interior leather and design was nice and in general it's been a good drive. But beware. It has a few very significant flaws. Many owners have reported problems with control arms and ball joints due to a poor design. I've had to replace the control arms 3 times now. The emergency brake wears quickly. Right rear power window doesn't work, right front very slow. Paint chipping on door handles. Good car to look at, and fun to drive, but has some serious issues.
Very Few Problems After 7 Years
I bought my 2001 Daewoo brand new off the lot and I still have it. I bought it because of the low price. There were a few recalls I've had fixed and I've had a sensor fixed on my automatic transmission because it wouldn't come out of park. They do have a problem with a weak front end when hitting potholes (You know how U.S. Highways are) and the controller arms had to be replaced. The dealer has great mechanics and they tell me what to look for in certain parts that might go out like the timing chain after about 60,000 miles. Regular maintenance like the manual has in it has kept the engine running perfectly. It's been a real bargain for me.
Nightmare
This car, I've made the mistake to buy it used, from a friend, with a 106,000 miles. After 6 months of use, it had become a nightmare, soon after the timing belt broke on it, no matter how good I've tried to maintain it. Worse, the whole car got the lower control replaced, but problem still not solved. I hated the car and heaven only blesses those who still own one in their garage. I'm also happy they don't make them anymore, and would not recommend anyone. I should have given it for charity, but preferred to scrap it instead. Don't buy this car please .
Price was great - features even better
I put a lot of miles on my cars. It's power, mileage, handling and comfort is great Not knowing a lot about Daewoo I bought it because of the it's price with all of the features included. After driving it a month it has gotten even better. It's been an incredable little car. The quality for the price was very good.
Love it
Had car for 5 years. Engine and tranny have never given any problems 100,000 miles still going strong. Only complaints are the ac goes in and out (Just a short i am sure) and the control arm bushings need replaced anywhere from 30k-80k. Payed $350 for driver side bushing and alignment. Replaced the passenger bushing myself in a weekend for $35. Part shipped fast from Daewoo. Easy fix for the do it yourselfer. The way the suspension is designed there is great stress on the bushings. They need replaced just like tires. But because of that design this car handles and rides very very nice. I am still amazed how nice it is when i drive it. Love the Daewoo!
