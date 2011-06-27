Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza Consumer Reviews
I thought it was perfect
I recently bought the Leganza with 11000 miles on it. I could not afford a new car and my options were limited on the used cars. I saw the Leganza and copmpared to the Cavalier or Focus Ithought it was great. I test drove it and it felt like a luxury car. I had to have it. At about 16000 miles that is when it started ticking, then at 19000 miles the transmission has locked up. The biggest problem now is that Daewoo will not stand behind the warranty and I have a lifter gone on my engine and a locked transmission. That is whay they have a built in shift lock release. Oh, and I got horrible ga mileage.
Daewoo Leganza is the BEST value vehicle
I have had this car for over 3 years and have nothing but VERY good remarks for it. I bought it as a left over on the lot from previous year. The car's engine is very powerful for the type of vehicle; I can pass almost ANYONE. There are also special features like the hold and power buttons on the transmission which come in handy for passing and merging using power and getting out of snow using the hold. It is great on gas mileage, it still holds between 32 -35 mpg. I have only had to fix normal things like brakes and oil changes. We use this as our family vehicle and have taken trips with it in the past. I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone needing a good car at a GREAT price.
I love my Leganza!
I really appreciate the styling and comfort with this vehicle. It may not have the most power, but it is fuel efficient, and comfortable to drive. Plus, it has a really sleek look, so I feel more comfortable parking next to my co-workers "nicer" cars.
EXTREMELY UNDER-RATED SEDAN *LOVE IT!
Love my Leganza. The unique euro styling catches plenty of attention, the gas mileage is fantastic (I choose driving it over my Rendezvous any day). Went through a minor accident and came out amazingly well. (The other car was totaled!) This car never should have been taken off the market, reliability is SUPERB. The only negative I've had with this car is the fact that when they stopped producing Daewoo in the U.S. my warranty disappeared into thin air. All in all, buy this car - it's a steal.
Best car ever
This was the best car I've ever owned, including Cadillacs, Saabs, etc. The CDX had leather, sunroof, nice sound, fun to drive, FAST, and many things I could figure how to fix myself and I'm not mechanical. I got from 28-32 mpg using premium fuel. Unfortunately, someone hit me and I totaled it. This car would have easily gotten me to 200k miles if some jerk on a cell phone hadn't been late for her flight and trying to hurry. I am now about to buy a 2000 CDX.
Sponsored cars related to the Leganza
Related Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner