Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Lots of features, low price, good looks.
Consumer reviews
I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good!
This is the best car I've ever had. A lot better than Accord or Camry in 4cyl.
This car has more features than an Accord. Same hp for the 4cyl. A bigger trunk. Same interior and exterior dimensions. Better styling. Same gas mileage. Better acceleration, and you don't have to pay a premium for the name. Say what you want about Korean cars, but don't forget where Honda and Nissan/Datsun were 15 years ago. I bought a base model a year and a half ago. I have 23,000 miles on it an I have never had a problem. I loved it so much I bought one for my wife. Obviously her's had every option, but with incentives it came to only 16,200.
Worst new car I ever bought.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|131 hp @ 5200 rpm
|CDX 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
Is the Daewoo Leganza a good car?
Is the Daewoo Leganza reliable?
Is the 2002 Daewoo Leganza a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Daewoo Leganza?
The least-expensive 2002 Daewoo Leganza is the 2002 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,599.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,599
- CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,599
What are the different models of Daewoo Leganza?
Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza Overview
The Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza is offered in the following submodels: Leganza Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2002 Daewoo Leganza?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Daewoo Leganza and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Leganza 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Leganza.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Daewoo Leganza and all model years in our database.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Daewoo Leganza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Daewoo Leganza.
