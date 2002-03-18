  1. Home
Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza

2000 Daewoo Leganza Rear Badging
2002 Daewoo Leganza Exterior
2002 Daewoo Leganza in Midnight Blue Mica
2002 Daewoo Leganza in Granada Black
2002 Daewoo Leganza in Poly Silver Metallic
Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Lots of features, low price, good looks.

Daewoo's new owner, General Motors, has no plans for the brand in the U.S. market -- as such, supplies to dealerships have been cut off. Although provisions will be made to honor owners' warranty claims, we'd urge you to steer clear of this situation and consider other midsize sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Leganza, whose name is derived from a combination of the Italian words "elegante" (elegant) and "forza" (power), is Daewoo's midsize sedan marketed to would-be buyers of pedestrian Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys who want a full load of luxury amenities for a cut-rate price.

Yes, the Leganza is elegant, penned by ItalDesign whiz Giorgetto Giugiaro. But powerful? Hardly. Competing against vehicles commonly equipped with V6 engines, the Leganza is handicapped in the muscle department by its only powerplant: A 2.2-liter DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that makes 131 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 148 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm is charged with hauling around more than 3,000 pounds of sedan. Fuel economy is rated at 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway with a manual or automatic transmission.

For 2002, two trim levels are available -- base SE and upscale CDX. Standard equipment on the SE includes a five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, a driver seat-height adjuster, air conditioning with micron air filtration, a 140-watt cassette stereo, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a full-size spare tire and power windows, locks and mirrors. You can option the base car with a four-speed automatic transmission and the Premium Package, which adds a cassette/CD player combo and two tweeters, an anti-theft alarm system with remote keyless entry, cruise control, faux wood interior accents and a power antenna.

All of the above features and a power driver seat come standard on the Leganza CDX, which is only available with the automatic transmission. Formerly, the CDX also included a moonroof, leather upholstery, ABS and traction control; now, you must purchase these as options. Looking for automatic climate control? That's no longer part of the deal.

British suspension-expert Lotus tuned the Leganza's four-wheel independent suspension, but Daewoo obviously wanted a cushy ride, and the Leganza delivers. Weak tires howl around turns, and the ABS is substandard in refinement. Despite the inclusion of a "Sport" mode for the automatic transmission, it's best to drive the Leganza less enthusiastically than you would, say, anything else on the market.

We've found the Leganza dissatisfying, though plenty of owners report that they enjoy their cars immensely. Our specific complaints include a dearth of engine power, an easily confused automatic transmission, unrefined handling characteristics, uninspired braking ability, low-quality interior materials and a substandard audio system. We're also disturbed by the poor rating the Leganza received during crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Additionally, Daewoo's all-but-certain demise in the U.S. market could spell trouble for owners. Yes, it's true that General Motors purchased Daewoo Motor Co. in 2001, but the U.S. sales arm, Daewoo Motor America, was not part of the deal. This means that Daewoo dealerships in the U.S. will be running out of supply by the summer of 2002 (Daewoo Motor America should continue to honor current owners' warranty claims until GM sets up a trust fund of sorts). Our advice? Save yourself a headache and shop elsewhere.

2002 Highlights

The Leganza is a carryover. The midlevel SX trim has been eliminated, leaving the base SE and the upscale CDX. To help bridge the gap, the CDX has been decontented and its price lowered.
Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2002 Daewoo Leganza price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Daewoo Leganza.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, best value out there!
nation's capital,

I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good!

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome
Let'sga,

This is the best car I've ever had. A lot better than Accord or Camry in 4cyl.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Leganza rocks
acrum,

This car has more features than an Accord. Same hp for the 4cyl. A bigger trunk. Same interior and exterior dimensions. Better styling. Same gas mileage. Better acceleration, and you don't have to pay a premium for the name. Say what you want about Korean cars, but don't forget where Honda and Nissan/Datsun were 15 years ago. I bought a base model a year and a half ago. I have 23,000 miles on it an I have never had a problem. I loved it so much I bought one for my wife. Obviously her's had every option, but with incentives it came to only 16,200.

1.625 out of 5 stars, Laganza Fiasco
fidd,

Worst new car I ever bought.

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
CDX 4dr Sedan features & specs
CDX 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
More about the 2002 Daewoo Leganza

