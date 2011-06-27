  1. Home
2001 Daewoo Leganza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features, low price, good looks.
  • Questionable resale value, unproven reliability, weak engine, financially unstable manufacturer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you're a die-hard groupie for the underdog, consider other cars.

Vehicle overview

Leganza, whose name is derived from a combination of the Italian words "elegante" (elegant) and "forza" (power), is Daewoo's midsize sedan marketed to would-be buyers of pedestrian Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys who want a full load of luxury amenities for a cut-rate bargain price.

Yes, the Leganza is elegant, penned by ItalDesign whiz Giorgetto Giugiaro. But powerful? Hardly. Competing against vehicles commonly equipped with V6 engines, the Leganza is handicapped in the muscle department by its only powerplant: A 2.2-liter DOHC 16-valve engine making 131 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 148 foot-pounds of torque at 2,800 rpm is charged with hauling around more than 3,000 pounds of sedan.

Three trim levels are available on the Leganza: SE, SX and CDX. Standard equipment includes a full-size spare tire, power windows and locks, air conditioning and a tilt steering wheel. A new-for-2001 option package can adorn the base SE with AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, anti-theft alarm with remote keyless entry, cruise control and foglamps. Step up to the midlevel SX, and you're rewarded with four-wheel disc antilock brakes, a CD player, leather seats, cruise control and an automatic transmission, with a moonroof and 15-inch alloy wheels optionally available. The luxurious CDX gets those last two items plus a power driver seat, automatic temperature control, fake wood trim and traction control.

British suspension-expert Lotus tuned Leganza's four-wheel independent underpinnings, but Daewoo obviously wanted a cushy ride, and the Leganza delivers. Weak tires howl around turns, and the ABS is substandard in refinement and effectiveness. Despite a "Sport" mode for the automatic transmission, it's best to drive the Leganza less enthusiastically than you would, say, anything else on the market.

We've found the Leganza dissatisfying, though plenty of owners report that they enjoy their cars immensely. Our specific complaints include uncomfortable seats, poor quality interior materials, lousy stereo sound quality, a dearth of engine power, skittish transmission performance, uninspired braking ability and sloppy steering.

We also know that Daewoo, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, is in big trouble with creditors in Korea, and is desperately searching for another automaker to bail it out of tremendous debt. What's worse is that suitor Ford Motor Company, after reviewing Daewoo's internal records, declined an opportunity to purchase the company. Add to this list of woes substandard crashworthiness as proven by offset crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and we cannot recommend the Leganza to anyone. Well, anyone we like.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle the Leganza faces is not Daewoo's no-haggle sales strategy, patchy dealer network, financial trouble at home or poor crash protection, but the extremely fierce competition in the midsize sedan segment. Competing against such entities as the Chevrolet Malibu, Chrysler Sebring, Dodge Stratus, Ford Taurus, Honda Accord, Mazda 626, Mitsubishi Galant, Nissan Altima, Oldsmobile Alero, Saturn LS and Toyota Camry is no small order, especially when the American buying public already knows where to buy and service them.

2001 Highlights

Scarlet Mica and Harbor Mist Mica are the new exterior colors. Outside rearview mirrors get a blue tint and a new audio head unit is added for improved sound quality. A new option package for the SE includes front and rear power windows, power door locks, AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo with six speakers, dual body-color heated power rearview mirrors, anti-theft alarm with remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel and front foglamps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Daewoo Leganza.

5(50%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.1
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I thought it was perfect
Jessi,06/18/2002
I recently bought the Leganza with 11000 miles on it. I could not afford a new car and my options were limited on the used cars. I saw the Leganza and copmpared to the Cavalier or Focus Ithought it was great. I test drove it and it felt like a luxury car. I had to have it. At about 16000 miles that is when it started ticking, then at 19000 miles the transmission has locked up. The biggest problem now is that Daewoo will not stand behind the warranty and I have a lifter gone on my engine and a locked transmission. That is whay they have a built in shift lock release. Oh, and I got horrible ga mileage.
Daewoo Leganza is the BEST value vehicle
Brigitte,05/11/2006
I have had this car for over 3 years and have nothing but VERY good remarks for it. I bought it as a left over on the lot from previous year. The car's engine is very powerful for the type of vehicle; I can pass almost ANYONE. There are also special features like the hold and power buttons on the transmission which come in handy for passing and merging using power and getting out of snow using the hold. It is great on gas mileage, it still holds between 32 -35 mpg. I have only had to fix normal things like brakes and oil changes. We use this as our family vehicle and have taken trips with it in the past. I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone needing a good car at a GREAT price.
I love my Leganza!
sarahbeth,03/14/2007
I really appreciate the styling and comfort with this vehicle. It may not have the most power, but it is fuel efficient, and comfortable to drive. Plus, it has a really sleek look, so I feel more comfortable parking next to my co-workers "nicer" cars.
EXTREMELY UNDER-RATED SEDAN *LOVE IT!
QUALITYCOUNTZ2003,05/20/2007
Love my Leganza. The unique euro styling catches plenty of attention, the gas mileage is fantastic (I choose driving it over my Rendezvous any day). Went through a minor accident and came out amazingly well. (The other car was totaled!) This car never should have been taken off the market, reliability is SUPERB. The only negative I've had with this car is the fact that when they stopped producing Daewoo in the U.S. my warranty disappeared into thin air. All in all, buy this car - it's a steal.
See all 22 reviews of the 2001 Daewoo Leganza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza Overview

The Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza is offered in the following submodels: Leganza Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

