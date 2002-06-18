Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Leganza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Daewoo Leganza SX in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Daewoo Leganza SX

    127,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Daewoo Leganza searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza

Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Leganza

Read recent reviews for the Daewoo Leganza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.122 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 2
    (18%)
I thought it was perfect
Jessi,06/18/2002
I recently bought the Leganza with 11000 miles on it. I could not afford a new car and my options were limited on the used cars. I saw the Leganza and copmpared to the Cavalier or Focus Ithought it was great. I test drove it and it felt like a luxury car. I had to have it. At about 16000 miles that is when it started ticking, then at 19000 miles the transmission has locked up. The biggest problem now is that Daewoo will not stand behind the warranty and I have a lifter gone on my engine and a locked transmission. That is whay they have a built in shift lock release. Oh, and I got horrible ga mileage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Daewoo
Leganza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to