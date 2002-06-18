Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me

I recently bought the Leganza with 11000 miles on it. I could not afford a new car and my options were limited on the used cars. I saw the Leganza and copmpared to the Cavalier or Focus Ithought it was great. I test drove it and it felt like a luxury car. I had to have it. At about 16000 miles that is when it started ticking, then at 19000 miles the transmission has locked up. The biggest problem now is that Daewoo will not stand behind the warranty and I have a lifter gone on my engine and a locked transmission. That is whay they have a built in shift lock release. Oh, and I got horrible ga mileage.

