Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos SX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,321
|$1,752
|$1,970
|Clean
|$1,164
|$1,546
|$1,743
|Average
|$848
|$1,135
|$1,289
|Rough
|$532
|$723
|$836
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$1,642
|$1,851
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,449
|$1,638
|Average
|$789
|$1,063
|$1,211
|Rough
|$495
|$678
|$785
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$1,667
|$1,878
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,471
|$1,662
|Average
|$802
|$1,079
|$1,229
|Rough
|$503
|$688
|$796
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos SX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,728
|$1,945
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,525
|$1,721
|Average
|$835
|$1,119
|$1,273
|Rough
|$524
|$713
|$825
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,167
|$1,566
|$1,769
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,382
|$1,565
|Average
|$749
|$1,014
|$1,158
|Rough
|$470
|$647
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,504
|$1,703
|Clean
|$982
|$1,328
|$1,507
|Average
|$716
|$974
|$1,114
|Rough
|$449
|$621
|$722