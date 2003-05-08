Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Lanos
Read recent reviews for the Daewoo Lanos
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.115 Reviews
birdgs,08/05/2003
I love driving my little sport's car. I've put over 49,000 miles on it and don't worry about the transmission or engine. The car is very responsive. Since owning the car, I've had the battery replaced, and my air conditioning compressor has broke. It has been real hard find a salvage A/C compressor since I can't find brand new parts. Also, on windy days, the outside mirrors make terrible howling/whistling noises. Finally, I have a terrible rattle in the dash. It makes a lot of noise on all but the smoothest roads.