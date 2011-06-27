Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos Consumer Reviews
GREAT SMALL CAR
Every one talks bad about the car since brand is not well known, but if go in to detail youll see this daewoo stopped production on 2002 but the car itself (machine under chasis) continue to be produce under different makes and model names. This is way people would say (You will never find parts for that car) and when you go online youll find that engine search like amazon or Google would say this car fits several parts from different makes, so guess what!!! you have more parts than any one car out there. now, when it comes to cheap yes, is a cheap and reliable car, dont complain about this car saying how crappy [non-permissible content removed] it is, is true is cheap, but thats what you're paying, dont compare it to a bmw or fancy one, as far I myself I've one bought this year and got clear was a cheap standar car, no bad or excellent at all, but it turned out to be a very good reliable car, super smooth to drive not as hard as the volskwagen jetta I've had before and being a better make, but this one comes out ahead on comfort, overall I'm happy with this car, is just what I was looking for and what I need.
Don't Give Up
The car is excellent! I was also thinking twice on how on earth am I going to get parts for Daewoo since they are no longer in the US. Then the Chevy Aveo comes out and the Suzuki Reno in the US, which are rebadged, Daewoo Kalos and the Daewoo Lecetti in europe also the Reno is called the Chevy Optra in Canada. The Chevy Aveo has a 1.6L engine the same as the Lanos. This solves engine parts problems.
My BluWoo
I bought this car new with a/c, auto & a few other small things for $6,500! It feels like a cheap car but it was cheap. Not bad for the money though. It's roomy, comfortable, with decent pep.
daewoo
THis is a really great car. It's unfortunate that they dont make them in the US anymore. I havent had a single problem with it ever. If they were still made here I would buy another in a heart beat!
2nd Worst Car I've Ever Owned
I bought a 2002 Daewoo Lanos with only 51,000 miles on it about 11 months ago. I bought this car when gas prices were at $4+ per gallon, and I got stuck needing a new car at the wrong time. I've always driven small 4 cylinder cars and prices on them soared last summer right when I needed to replace mine. This Lanos was the only thing I could find in my price range so I fell for it. The only car I've ever owned that was actually crappier than this car was an '86 Ford Escort. There really is no comparison between this car and the other 4 cylinders I've owned. I've owned Volkswagons, Toyotas, Nissans, Fords, etc. and this Daewoo is by far the cheapest piece of junk I've owned since the Escort.
