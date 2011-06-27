Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager Consumer Reviews
great minivan
bought this van 6 years ago with 55000 mile gas mileage is good 18 city 24 hwy i have hauled everything in this van it has been the best van i have owned no major problems reg maint oil changed every 4000 miles i put lukus in trans at 56000 miles now has 133000 trouble free and 3 sets of frt brakes one battery if it ever stops running i will buy another.
Junk on wheels
I bought this van new and from the start it was junk. A tie rod broke. There was a total of 6 recalls before 36,000 miles on this van. The back windshield wiper is very slow and weak at moving, that you wonder when it will just stop working. The sway bar links and bushings are worn out every 6 months of driving due to the defective material that is used to save on cost. You drive down the road and it sounds like it is going to fall apart. The a/c unit smells bad for the first 15 min. They extended the warranty for up to 7 years, due to so many people having problems with this. I have own both a Chrysler and Dodge van and have had nothing but problems. My next van will soon be a Honda.
Very Lucky
We bought this van when it was 3 yrs old, it has been so reliable. Once it hit 140,000 miles, we had to start replacing items; water pump, both front wheel bearings, rotors, valve cover gasket and transmission pump. Its now "brand new" again, no way i;ll get rid of it. This is so comfortable, sturdy and easy to drive. In town gas mileage is TERRIBLE, highway is great
voyager
I've had too many problems with this vehicle. The abs brake system continues to cause problems.
It is a good Van
Purchased the 2002 used,from a dealer, to replace my 96 Voyager with 151,000 miles. The 2002 had 23,000 miles on it and was just what I was looking for.It has been very reliable and has many more creature comforts than my old van. It handles well, has decent performance and gas mileage. Two or three trips back to the dealer for a few minor repairs that were fixed right the first time.[recalls and noisey front brake rotors]I have had it a year and still enjoy eveything about it.
Sponsored cars related to the Voyager
Related Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons