Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager Consumer Reviews

great minivan mkrawczyk , 05/07/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful bought this van 6 years ago with 55000 mile gas mileage is good 18 city 24 hwy i have hauled everything in this van it has been the best van i have owned no major problems reg maint oil changed every 4000 miles i put lukus in trans at 56000 miles now has 133000 trouble free and 3 sets of frt brakes one battery if it ever stops running i will buy another. Report Abuse

Junk on wheels JUNK on Wheels , 01/31/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this van new and from the start it was junk. A tie rod broke. There was a total of 6 recalls before 36,000 miles on this van. The back windshield wiper is very slow and weak at moving, that you wonder when it will just stop working. The sway bar links and bushings are worn out every 6 months of driving due to the defective material that is used to save on cost. You drive down the road and it sounds like it is going to fall apart. The a/c unit smells bad for the first 15 min. They extended the warranty for up to 7 years, due to so many people having problems with this. I have own both a Chrysler and Dodge van and have had nothing but problems. My next van will soon be a Honda. Report Abuse

Very Lucky lisad , 03/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this van when it was 3 yrs old, it has been so reliable. Once it hit 140,000 miles, we had to start replacing items; water pump, both front wheel bearings, rotors, valve cover gasket and transmission pump. Its now "brand new" again, no way i;ll get rid of it. This is so comfortable, sturdy and easy to drive. In town gas mileage is TERRIBLE, highway is great Report Abuse

voyager char 2003 , 08/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had too many problems with this vehicle. The abs brake system continues to cause problems. Report Abuse