  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Town and Country
Overview
See Town and Country Inventory
See Town and Country Inventory
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm166 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity142 cu.ft.167 cu.ft.167 cu.ft.
Length186.4 in.199.7 in.199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3863 lbs.3951 lbs.4154 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.3 cu.ft.59.3 cu.ft.59.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width75.6 in.75.6 in.75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright White
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Flame Red
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Bright White
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles