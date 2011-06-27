Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

Money Pit joey_r , 09/30/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had my '98 Sebring Lxi for 3 years now. I've sunk around $2500 into it. Had to replace the upper passenger side control arm, alternator, timing belt, computer, fuel pump & lines, and both tie-rods. Cheapest tire replacement was $121 each. I love the aggressive style of the car and the interior but all the money into it is not worth it. Report Abuse

'98 Sebring Coupe Katsalumnus , 04/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car for more than nine years. I have only had normal wear and tear maintenance on it. I am a medium frame woman and the cockpit and placing of instrument panel is comfortable and useful.

Disappointed isis12 , 09/02/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 1998 Sebring LXi had 95,000kms on it when I bought a few weeks ago and it has a V-6 2.5L engine, it also looks like new. The exterior looks very sharp and sporty, it's fun to drive, and the interior also looks very sharp, with big buttons that are placed intelligently. The seats in this car are very stiff and no matter how much the driver's seat is adjusted there is no comfy way to drive this car. This car has terrible fuel economy because my sister who owns a Grand Am with a 3.1L gets less than 10L/100km in the city while my car gets 11L/100km on the highway and my car has a considerably smaller engine. This car has already cost me $1000+ in repairs. I would not recommend this car.

Stay away D Reynolds , 02/11/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE... is all I can say. I only bought it a few months ago and have nothing but transmission problems and brakes problems and now it is making all kinds of rattle noises. I wish I could take it back.....