Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
Money Pit
I've had my '98 Sebring Lxi for 3 years now. I've sunk around $2500 into it. Had to replace the upper passenger side control arm, alternator, timing belt, computer, fuel pump & lines, and both tie-rods. Cheapest tire replacement was $121 each. I love the aggressive style of the car and the interior but all the money into it is not worth it.
'98 Sebring Coupe
I've had this car for more than nine years. I have only had normal wear and tear maintenance on it. I am a medium frame woman and the cockpit and placing of instrument panel is comfortable and useful.
Disappointed
My 1998 Sebring LXi had 95,000kms on it when I bought a few weeks ago and it has a V-6 2.5L engine, it also looks like new. The exterior looks very sharp and sporty, it's fun to drive, and the interior also looks very sharp, with big buttons that are placed intelligently. The seats in this car are very stiff and no matter how much the driver's seat is adjusted there is no comfy way to drive this car. This car has terrible fuel economy because my sister who owns a Grand Am with a 3.1L gets less than 10L/100km in the city while my car gets 11L/100km on the highway and my car has a considerably smaller engine. This car has already cost me $1000+ in repairs. I would not recommend this car.
Stay away
DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE... is all I can say. I only bought it a few months ago and have nothing but transmission problems and brakes problems and now it is making all kinds of rattle noises. I wish I could take it back.....
Total Enjoyment
This has been a great car and is fun to drive. I would purchase another LXI. Would not recommend for 4 adults, 3 is ok but over that it is crowded. Car is rather restricted for someone 6' and taller. Rear window is difficult to clean.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner