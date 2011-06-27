  1. Home
Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.1
23 reviews
Money Pit

joey_r, 09/30/2011
I've had my '98 Sebring Lxi for 3 years now. I've sunk around $2500 into it. Had to replace the upper passenger side control arm, alternator, timing belt, computer, fuel pump & lines, and both tie-rods. Cheapest tire replacement was $121 each. I love the aggressive style of the car and the interior but all the money into it is not worth it.

'98 Sebring Coupe

Katsalumnus, 04/21/2007
I've had this car for more than nine years. I have only had normal wear and tear maintenance on it. I am a medium frame woman and the cockpit and placing of instrument panel is comfortable and useful.

Disappointed

isis12, 09/02/2011
My 1998 Sebring LXi had 95,000kms on it when I bought a few weeks ago and it has a V-6 2.5L engine, it also looks like new. The exterior looks very sharp and sporty, it's fun to drive, and the interior also looks very sharp, with big buttons that are placed intelligently. The seats in this car are very stiff and no matter how much the driver's seat is adjusted there is no comfy way to drive this car. This car has terrible fuel economy because my sister who owns a Grand Am with a 3.1L gets less than 10L/100km in the city while my car gets 11L/100km on the highway and my car has a considerably smaller engine. This car has already cost me $1000+ in repairs. I would not recommend this car.

Stay away

D Reynolds, 02/11/2004
DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE... is all I can say. I only bought it a few months ago and have nothing but transmission problems and brakes problems and now it is making all kinds of rattle noises. I wish I could take it back.....

Total Enjoyment

leesa, 02/29/2004
This has been a great car and is fun to drive. I would purchase another LXI. Would not recommend for 4 adults, 3 is ok but over that it is crowded. Car is rather restricted for someone 6' and taller. Rear window is difficult to clean.

