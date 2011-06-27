Used 1997 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

DO NOT BUY SFTURBEVILLE , 08/23/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2000 WITH JUST OVER 30,000 MILES. ONCE THE ODOMETER REACHED 36K THE PROBLEMS STARTED. I CURRENTLY OWN THE VEHICLE AND HAVE PUT CLOSE TO 10K DOLLARS INTO KEEPING IT ON THE ROAD. THERE HAVE BEEN NOTHING BUT PROBLEMS. I BELIEVE THAT MY CAR HAS SPENT MORE TIME WITH THE MECHANIC THAN I HAVE SPENT IN IT. I SAY AGAIN DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. Report Abuse

Looks can be decieving. pcast99 , 02/16/2014 LXi 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car January of 2013 and have had it over a year and it has been a money pit. I've had to replace the brake lines, tie rods and various other items. The radio stopped working and the emergency brake broke. It is also rusted out under the body and I'm told it's only a matter of time until it comes to a point it can't be driven. However I'll admit it is an old car and the previous owner(s) didn't take care of it well. It looks and feels decent but the ride is noisy and it is a painfully slow car. If you are considering buying this vehicle be sure to examine it closely and consider another vehicle first. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Quasi-pleased only RATCHETT , 12/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I initially thought this car was pretty comfortable and had some power...a lie. There is NO pick up for a V-6, and since the power is not there, I expected better gas mileage...a lie. Rear deck is so high that backing up is difficult, & "blind spot" is huge b/c of the position of the rear/side mirrors & back psgr. window. Tranny making a high-pitched whine (at 50,000 miles) at speeds under 60mph. Seats too hard for any distances. Front speakers did NOT hold up to Skynerd and Zepplin. Ashtray positioned so that jacket/coat covers it. LONG warm up time. Turning radius should be MUCH tighter. Interior cramped. Several other irritants typical of Chryslers.

NIIIIIICE. Matt , 12/14/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall, this is a nice ride. I bought it for my son's first car, and it was a good choice. I have had a few repairs, but its an old car. I would definitely get another if it came up.