Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,006
|$2,418
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,792
|$2,163
|Average
|$834
|$1,365
|$1,652
|Rough
|$564
|$938
|$1,141
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$2,326
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,079
|$2,535
|Average
|$929
|$1,584
|$1,936
|Rough
|$628
|$1,088
|$1,337
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Dream Cruiser 3 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$3,256
|$3,937
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,910
|$3,521
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,216
|$2,689
|Rough
|$907
|$1,523
|$1,857
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,676
|$2,005
|Clean
|$947
|$1,497
|$1,793
|Average
|$716
|$1,141
|$1,370
|Rough
|$484
|$784
|$946
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition Platinum Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,663
|$2,761
|$3,350
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,467
|$2,996
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,879
|$2,288
|Rough
|$757
|$1,292
|$1,581
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,822
|$3,128
|$3,830
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,795
|$3,426
|Average
|$1,227
|$2,129
|$2,616
|Rough
|$830
|$1,463
|$1,807
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,423
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,220
|$2,165
|$2,674
|Average
|$922
|$1,650
|$2,043
|Rough
|$624
|$1,134
|$1,411
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,956
|$3,576
|$4,445
|Clean
|$1,743
|$3,195
|$3,975
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,434
|$3,036
|Rough
|$891
|$1,673
|$2,097
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$2,154
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,925
|$2,352
|Average
|$854
|$1,466
|$1,797
|Rough
|$578
|$1,008
|$1,241
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,119
|$1,771
|$2,122
|Clean
|$997
|$1,582
|$1,898
|Average
|$753
|$1,205
|$1,450
|Rough
|$510
|$828
|$1,001
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$4,341
|$5,499
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,879
|$4,918
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,955
|$3,756
|Rough
|$993
|$2,031
|$2,594
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$2,914
|$3,532
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,604
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,984
|$2,413
|Rough
|$803
|$1,363
|$1,666
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Dream Cruiser 3 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$3,213
|$3,885
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,871
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,321
|$2,187
|$2,654
|Rough
|$894
|$1,503
|$1,833