2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$2,006$2,418
Clean$1,103$1,792$2,163
Average$834$1,365$1,652
Rough$564$938$1,141
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,379$2,326$2,835
Clean$1,229$2,079$2,535
Average$929$1,584$1,936
Rough$628$1,088$1,337
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Dream Cruiser 3 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,991$3,256$3,937
Clean$1,774$2,910$3,521
Average$1,341$2,216$2,689
Rough$907$1,523$1,857
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,676$2,005
Clean$947$1,497$1,793
Average$716$1,141$1,370
Rough$484$784$946
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition Platinum Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,663$2,761$3,350
Clean$1,482$2,467$2,996
Average$1,120$1,879$2,288
Rough$757$1,292$1,581
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,822$3,128$3,830
Clean$1,624$2,795$3,426
Average$1,227$2,129$2,616
Rough$830$1,463$1,807
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,423$2,990
Clean$1,220$2,165$2,674
Average$922$1,650$2,043
Rough$624$1,134$1,411
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,956$3,576$4,445
Clean$1,743$3,195$3,975
Average$1,317$2,434$3,036
Rough$891$1,673$2,097
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$2,154$2,630
Clean$1,131$1,925$2,352
Average$854$1,466$1,797
Rough$578$1,008$1,241
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,119$1,771$2,122
Clean$997$1,582$1,898
Average$753$1,205$1,450
Rough$510$828$1,001
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$4,341$5,499
Clean$1,942$3,879$4,918
Average$1,467$2,955$3,756
Rough$993$2,031$2,594
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,764$2,914$3,532
Clean$1,571$2,604$3,159
Average$1,187$1,984$2,413
Rough$803$1,363$1,666
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Dream Cruiser 3 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,962$3,213$3,885
Clean$1,748$2,871$3,475
Average$1,321$2,187$2,654
Rough$894$1,503$1,833
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,497 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler PT Cruiser is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,497 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $947 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,497 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser ranges from $484 to $2,005, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.