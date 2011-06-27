  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
