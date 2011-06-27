  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1996 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler New Yorker for Sale
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,608
Used New Yorker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1939, Americans have been able to enter a Chrysler dealer and order a New Yorker. Not all of the vehicles that have worn this nameplate have been worthy of the premium connotations conjured by the name (the K-Car based iterations of the mid-eighties come immediately to mind), but the latest model is definitely one of the best.

This year marks the end of the line for the New Yorker nomenclature. The current car shares its body, interior and powertrain with a sport-luxury variant called the LHS, and customers have decided that the more subdued look of the LHS is what they want. Seventy percent of the cars sold in this two model series are of the LHS variety, and Chrysler is canceling the New Yorker after a short 1996 production run.

The difference between the models is slight. The base New Yorker can be equipped to LHS standards, but offers a less-expensive alternative to the fully loaded LHS. New Yorkers also have more chrome trim, and standard equipment includes a front bench seat that allows the car to carry six passengers. By moving the bench seat to the options list of the LHS, Chrysler has done away with the need for a New Yorker in the lineup.

For its final year, the New Yorker gets more standard equipment, a quieter interior, revised sound systems and a HomeLink Universal Transmitter for the garage door. Four new colors are also available.

The New Yorker is a large, speedy, luxurious sedan. Styling, like most Chrysler products these days, is attractive and contemporary, with a dash of retro thrown in for spice. Front-wheel drive and V6 power differentiate it from big honkers like the Buick Roadmaster and Ford Crown Victoria, and we prefer the less traditional interior of the Chrysler to those two jumbo sedans. Order a slow-selling 1996 New Yorker in one of the new color choices, and you're guaranteed to take possession of one car that won't be headed your way on the other side of the double yellow every time you get behind the wheel.

1996 Highlights

After a short 1996 production run, the New Yorker is cut from the lineup in favor of the more popular LHS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best U.S. Car Ownened
Ralph W. Dodge,10/14/2008
My New Yorker was the best US car I ever owned. Chrysler Corp. discontinued this model which I believe was a mistake since they worked out all the bugs. Other than turn-ups, the A/C and car radio I started having major repairs only in these last four years. Bad roads were taken in stride; mileage 23/33 using cruse control; plenty of room front and back, and truck. First major repair: engine mounts. Electrical problem: none until now - water leakage to cable connection. Engine would not start - mech. bypassed connection. Now engine idles rough due to leaking "brake power booster".
I loved my New Yorker
1995 Chrysler,12/04/2007
My 1995 New yorker LH is the best car I ever owned. It handled superbly and it's economy was astounding. I'd get 30 miles per gallon at 55 miles per hour. I learned to drive economically by paying attention to the computer which told me the mileage I was getting as I drove. I bought it when it had 200000 miles on it. I never had to add oil if I changed every 5000 miles. It was the most comfortable car I ever owned. I loved it's climate control
See all 2 reviews of the 1996 Chrysler New Yorker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Chrysler New Yorkers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chrysler New Yorker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker.

Can't find a used 1996 Chrysler New Yorkers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,331.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,373.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chrysler New Yorker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler New Yorker lease specials

Related Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles