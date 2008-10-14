Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to bring to market this 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue for your consideration. Before a local collector added to his collection a few years ago, this car resided in California and Las Vegas. The white exterior shows well and is accented by a red and Grey pinstripe. The New Yorker Fifth Avenue is known for its comfortable interior and this burgundy velour interior is no exception. The seats were famous for their button-tufted sofa-like comfort. Chrylser New Yorker Fifth Avenue used a slightly longer chassis than the standard car which allowed for more room. The car is powered by its 3.3 liter v6 paired with an automatic transmission and runs very well. The Chrysler Fifth Avenue was a trim level/option package or model name used by Chrysler for its larger sedans from 1979 to 1993. The Fifth Avenue name was no longer used after 1993 when Chrysler introduced its new LH-platform New Yorker and similar LHS. The title Fifth Avenue references a street in New York City in the United States which contains many upscale shops and cultural attractions. 1990 saw the previous relationship between New Yorker and Fifth Avenue return, as the Fifth Avenue became a model of the New Yorker. There was some substantive difference, however, as the New Yorker Fifth Avenue used a slightly longer chassis than the standard car. The new New Yorker Fifth Avenue's larger interior volume classified it as a full-size model this time; despite having smaller exterior dimensions than the first generation.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3XV66R4ND737098

Stock: P4119 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

