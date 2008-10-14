Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
New Yorker Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
    used

    1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

    112,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler New Yorker searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Best U.S. Car Ownened
Ralph W. Dodge,10/14/2008
My New Yorker was the best US car I ever owned. Chrysler Corp. discontinued this model which I believe was a mistake since they worked out all the bugs. Other than turn-ups, the A/C and car radio I started having major repairs only in these last four years. Bad roads were taken in stride; mileage 23/33 using cruse control; plenty of room front and back, and truck. First major repair: engine mounts. Electrical problem: none until now - water leakage to cable connection. Engine would not start - mech. bypassed connection. Now engine idles rough due to leaking "brake power booster".
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
New Yorker
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler New Yorker info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings