Used 1997 Chrysler LHS Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight3619 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
