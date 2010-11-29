Used 1997 Chrysler LHS for Sale Near Me

I've owned my 1997 LHS for 3 years now and what to say? Love it! Car has been garage kept by this 78 year old gentleman and had only 59,000 miles on it, brand new car still. Had a few fixes over the last year, bad tie-rod, transmission line leak but overall regular maintenance will keep this car on the road for little money. I like my comfort and I am well served with this roomy ride. Of the 20 some cars (new and used) i've owned, this has got to be 'the' best vehicle i've had.

