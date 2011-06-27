Used 1997 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews
Gramps' LHS
I've owned my 1997 LHS for 3 years now and what to say? Love it! Car has been garage kept by this 78 year old gentleman and had only 59,000 miles on it, brand new car still. Had a few fixes over the last year, bad tie-rod, transmission line leak but overall regular maintenance will keep this car on the road for little money. I like my comfort and I am well served with this roomy ride. Of the 20 some cars (new and used) i've owned, this has got to be 'the' best vehicle i've had.
LHS: A good buy!
Since we've owned it, we've had no problems whatsoever. The leather seats could be a little more durable, but maybe we should have used leather conditioner more frequently. We really like it's get-up-and-go! When you need a burst of passing speed, this car delivers. The fuel mileage is 26-28 mpg, but it's not bad for the comfort you get.
I will miss it
I had my LHS for about 7 years. I have had many cars over the years and I have to say that this Chrysler was my favorite. It had a great ride and was extremely comfortable. On top of this, the gas mileage was better than I or most people thought it would be. The car was reliable and I enjoyed driving it quite a bit. I had to give it up when the expenses to repair it were more that its value. Shouldn't complain....it had 221,000 miles on it at the end. It was a great car. Since Chrysler stopped making the LHS in 2001, I decided to find and buy one of those. The "new" one has big wheels to fill, but it looks promising.
love this car
i love this car.....rides smooth as can be, handles well, gets up and go's when needed. good gas milage. love my sunroof. trany dropped out..but replaced and runs wonderful.. has 187000 and runs beautiful, rides like new, no rust,
I love my LHS
Bought the car used and needed a bit of TLC. Beautiful lines, interior and performance. Had to change steering bushings and replace upper and lower manifold gaskets. Changed fuel rail o rings. Average mpg is 26-28. Roomy and comfortable. I love it. Better than any Lincoln or Cadillac that I have owned.
