Used 1994 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews
Love this car.
I bought this car in 8/98 with 75k miles. It now has over 161k and I just love it. Lots of space inside my family is all tall & whenever we go anywere we take the LHS because a 6 foot person can fit in the front or back with no promblem. The trunk is huge, with a full spare hidden there. Got to take one for a ride you will love it. The leather sites are very nice, & so is the control panels. Tells me how many miles until I'm on E. I have had to do some maintenance but heck with 161k who wouldn't. Nothing to extreme, just the basic. Tie-rod ends, a/c compressor, brakes, tires, timing belt, & other routine maintance.
Exceptional Concept / Sub-Par Execution
I recently purchased this luxury vehicle in Sept 06' from a retired couple in Pittsburgh, PA. It was used only for church and supermarket trips (only 10,552 miles). Drove terrific at first until actual usage and commute driving became routine. After only 5K miles, started experiencing transmission shutters and poor engine performance. Interior has misc shakes/rattles and wheels are virtually impossible to keep clean. Interior comforts are fabulous and rich and fuel economy is suitable. I like the trunk space and overall exterior design with smooth ride. However after only 16K miles and many negative reviews, I am fearing major mechanical problems.
This car saved my life
I was hit by a ford 350 dually hauling a 38 foot trailer at 50 mph side impact. My vehicle spun like a top. I hit a telephone pole after being struck by the 350 ford. The ford 350 and trailer we totaled so was my chrysler LHS but I had suffered no injury. This car impressed me so much We just purchased another LHS. Curt Olson R.N MSN
Best car I've owned
Bought this car for a song. Has over 230,000 miles and still going pretty well, but getting a little long in the tooth. Had the transmission rebuilt, then again under warranty. Had front tie rods & ball joints replaced, misc. other problems. A/C was great until last year, now has a leak. Overall, I've learned to live with the car's quirks & it's been very reliable. For the person who has clim. ctrl problems. Reset the climate control by putting it in test mode and it will no longer be "hot all the time" I periodically have to do this to mine. Google for info--not enough space here. Original alternator lasted till 210K miles, still on original starter. Exhaust system is orig. too.
an ugly old thing, but we love her
Big, clunky, boat-like: these are all adjectives I could use to describe our 94 LHS. Fuel economy is lacking. The paint is peeling on the trim surrounding the car. The rims look terrible. As others have mentioned, A/C is GONE. Blows hot no matter what temp--luckily we live in Washington state and don't really need an A/C. Other than these few issues (easily dealt w/ b/c we only paid $1200 for her in '06), we have got a sturdy, long-lasting, comfortable family car. We're driving it until it dies, and saving plenty of money for a replacement in the meantime. We've replaced the brakes, tires, and done regular maintenance. $1200/48 months=$25/month. FYI: car = no more than 20% income.
