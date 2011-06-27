Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial Consumer Reviews

Todd , 01/04/2018 4dr Sedan

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Imperial over 10 years ago. Nice sporty comfortable car had 79,000 miles. I am the second owner. Plenty of power & great fuel economy. I have had MPG as high as 29 mpg at 55 mph on Interstate. Never thought It would last this long. Has over 190,000 miles. But now for the bad. 2 months after I bought it. Had a electrical problem. After a month of searching & tearing car down to find the short? Dimmer multi function switch had shorted out when the sun visor on passengers side was used. Then the next winter I kept getting a dead battery. Found a Short in Head light switch. Had to replace switch & the connector so I would have lights. The Drivers side window motor burned up during a record cold month. The next year was great with few problems. Normal Maintenance. Then the short circuits started again. The ABS light came on. $350 later the rip off repair shop said the ABS Pump & Master cylinder unit need to be replaced. $1000? Drove it with no ABS for years till I found on on Ebay for $250. Took several days to remove all the bolts & 10 brake lines. Between the years of finding the ABS problem. Have replaced the Digital Dash instruments 3 times & the PCM 4 times. Have spare one now. Current problem after I had to replace the rear axle due to rusting off of spring mounts caused a short to fuel pump & found the air ride system mounted behind passengers side rear quarter panel. Had another short circuit. As usual the Head light, Multifunction switch & sympathetic relays. Had to find a local repair shop look over the Chrysler. Nobody works on cars this old. They found the 60 way connector had loose wires & if it was wiggled? The engine would shut down & not start. Well that too a week. Now waiting for weather to warm up. Have to replace the wiring & connector to PCM. I found one of a few in USA. Still can't find any one that will work on the old Chrysler. One good thing I have had with this Chrysler Imperial. If I can find the parts. Replace the electrical components? She will start & run with strong motor & excellent fuel economy. The Body is fair to very rough. Never have I got stuck in snow. But she runs strong & will smoke the tires if given too much throttle. If a Chrysler Imperial can be found to purchase? Have a good mechanic of trusted dealer check the electrical out. The Engine & transmission are a strong part of this Chrysler. I have not had a problem with either. If a problem supposedly is the engine? Check all the electrical for both Engine & Transmission. I recommend the car because when she is running? Best car I have owned I have had several. Update 01/14/2020. Replace Water pump & replaced rotten hose. New old stock over flow tank, New Radio Amplifier & 2 speakers in December. Still running with over 200,000 miles.