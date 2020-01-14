Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Imperial
AbCdEf,11/29/2002
Handsome, very comfortable, roomy car, but considering my low mileage and the high-end price, seriously unreliable. Since I have owned it, the ABS, electrics, suspension, transmission, wires (computer) and air compressor have failed and had to be replaced between the ages of 6 months and approximately 6 years. Engine seems fine because oil was changed every 3- 4,000 miles without fail. Transmission is particularly poor. Brakes not good either. After 88,000 miles, I will sell it because I have to keep putting big money into it.