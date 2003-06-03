Used 1993 Chrysler Imperial
Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevadier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, and lots of super floaty motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.
With the exception of a leaky valve in the air conditioning piping, I have experienced no trouble with my Imperial. The 3.8 V6 accelerates more than adequatly for it's size, coupled with near seamless shifts from the transaxle. The ride quality is excellent and the appearance of the car is classy yet unobtrusive.
This was a Cancer Donated car from a junk yard so I was taking my chances.111000 then,135000 now,owned 2yrs. Only have had to make normal repairs (brakes,waterpump,windsheild wiper motor replacement,etc)for a car this old and with this "many" miles! Only negative mechanical comment...rear automatic leveling system, doesn't last. 2nd Chrysler same problem. Know someone with same car,same problem. Solution;replacing rear spirngs and putting in air shocks. Friend said this solved problem...no difference in ride.Other wise...Mechanicly.."A VERY DEPENDABLE CAR!". Even started everyday this past winter in -10deg weather,10 days in a row, "NO" hesitation!!!
This car is one of the best autos that I have ever owned. Probably if it had been promoted more it would be with us today. It has a quiet elegance that says quality luxury car but is not ostentacious. When I give folks a lift, I always get "What kind of a car is this?" They don't believe that it is as old as it is. It is comfortable, quiet, peppy, and filled with useful features that easy to use and understand.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|1 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 1993 Chrysler Imperial is the 1993 Chrysler Imperial 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
The Used 1993 Chrysler Imperial is offered in the following submodels: Imperial Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Chrysler Imperial and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Imperial 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Imperial.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Chrysler Imperial and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Imperial featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chrysler Imperial for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Chrysler Imperial.
Find a new Chrysler Imperial for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,152.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,905.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
