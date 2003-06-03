5 star reviews: 75 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 25 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.375 out of 5 stars, 1993 Chrysler Imperial

NY3UVL714 , 05/01/2006

Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevadier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, and lots of super floaty motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.

4.5 out of 5 stars, A Jewel in the Coalbin!

tedt924 , 02/09/2003

With the exception of a leaky valve in the air conditioning piping, I have experienced no trouble with my Imperial. The 3.8 V6 accelerates more than adequatly for it's size, coupled with near seamless shifts from the transaxle. The ride quality is excellent and the appearance of the car is classy yet unobtrusive.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Not bad for a Cancer donation car

Badkitty , 08/19/2003

This was a Cancer Donated car from a junk yard so I was taking my chances.111000 then,135000 now,owned 2yrs. Only have had to make normal repairs (brakes,waterpump,windsheild wiper motor replacement,etc)for a car this old and with this "many" miles! Only negative mechanical comment...rear automatic leveling system, doesn't last. 2nd Chrysler same problem. Know someone with same car,same problem. Solution;replacing rear spirngs and putting in air shocks. Friend said this solved problem...no difference in ride.Other wise...Mechanicly.."A VERY DEPENDABLE CAR!". Even started everyday this past winter in -10deg weather,10 days in a row, "NO" hesitation!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Why Did They Ever Discontinue This Car?

zenduane , 03/06/2003

This car is one of the best autos that I have ever owned. Probably if it had been promoted more it would be with us today. It has a quiet elegance that says quality luxury car but is not ostentacious. When I give folks a lift, I always get "What kind of a car is this?" They don't believe that it is as old as it is. It is comfortable, quiet, peppy, and filled with useful features that easy to use and understand.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews