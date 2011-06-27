1991 Chrysler Imperial Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for 1991.
Most helpful consumer reviews
AbCdEf,11/29/2002
Handsome, very comfortable, roomy car, but considering my low mileage and the high-end price, seriously unreliable. Since I have owned it, the ABS, electrics, suspension, transmission, wires (computer) and air compressor have failed and had to be replaced between the ages of 6 months and approximately 6 years. Engine seems fine because oil was changed every 3- 4,000 miles without fail. Transmission is particularly poor. Brakes not good either. After 88,000 miles, I will sell it because I have to keep putting big money into it.
Richard,02/14/2009
Purchased said Chrysler Imperial in 1990 and have owned it ever since. I now have 137,500 miles on vehicle and have had no problems maintenance wise except for usual expected replacement parts, oil changes, tires,etc. I plan on keeping this car for at least another 20 years or so. You can take that to the bank!
Fred W. Hoffman,12/30/2002
We live in a small town and the car has worked just fine for us for these past few years. it handles very well on the road and is an easy start in winter. We have always kept the car in the garage since our ownership. The tires are very good. Transmission was replaced 3 years ago. No major problems with the car. We change the oil often.
coolv,09/25/2004
This was a very reliable car. I didn't have any problems at all. I didn't fix anything on it. Was a little slow out the box, but the car was 13-14 years old. Performed as well as a caddy on the interstate. I easily passed much newer cars. I couldn't tell I was going so fast. This was a very smooth car. Interior was near new condition. Car was white (no rust) with burgundy interior (unbelievable condition). Transmission was a little rough.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4400 rpm
