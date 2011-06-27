  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1991 Chrysler Imperial Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for 1991.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chrysler Imperial.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish It Were Better
AbCdEf,11/29/2002
Handsome, very comfortable, roomy car, but considering my low mileage and the high-end price, seriously unreliable. Since I have owned it, the ABS, electrics, suspension, transmission, wires (computer) and air compressor have failed and had to be replaced between the ages of 6 months and approximately 6 years. Engine seems fine because oil was changed every 3- 4,000 miles without fail. Transmission is particularly poor. Brakes not good either. After 88,000 miles, I will sell it because I have to keep putting big money into it.
This car keeps on going
Richard,02/14/2009
Purchased said Chrysler Imperial in 1990 and have owned it ever since. I now have 137,500 miles on vehicle and have had no problems maintenance wise except for usual expected replacement parts, oil changes, tires,etc. I plan on keeping this car for at least another 20 years or so. You can take that to the bank!
1991 Chrysler Imperial
Fred W. Hoffman,12/30/2002
We live in a small town and the car has worked just fine for us for these past few years. it handles very well on the road and is an easy start in winter. We have always kept the car in the garage since our ownership. The tires are very good. Transmission was replaced 3 years ago. No major problems with the car. We change the oil often.
I'll miss her
coolv,09/25/2004
This was a very reliable car. I didn't have any problems at all. I didn't fix anything on it. Was a little slow out the box, but the car was 13-14 years old. Performed as well as a caddy on the interstate. I easily passed much newer cars. I couldn't tell I was going so fast. This was a very smooth car. Interior was near new condition. Car was white (no rust) with burgundy interior (unbelievable condition). Transmission was a little rough.
See all 5 reviews of the 1991 Chrysler Imperial
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chrysler Imperial

Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial Overview

The Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial is offered in the following submodels: Imperial Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

