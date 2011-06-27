Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus Consumer Reviews

Cirrusly earzy , 02/21/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people. Report Abuse

Surprisong car Braves511 , 04/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is my first and at 17 you want a sports car i saw this thought old persons car but this car is actually a really great car it is a smooth a drive as an Oldsmobile Aurora minus the heated seats. Report Abuse

Great car if you can stand the ride. Sam , 12/08/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great looking car, very reliable, fun to drive, easy to maintain and a great car for the money. The downside, it rides like a truck, you feel every bump in the road and you will have to utilize the radio to drown out the wind and road noise. Will I keep the car long term, without question considering the cost of new cars. Report Abuse

Decent Car Karthik , 10/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car in 2004 (had 63 k miles on it) Nice Spacious car, had a good mitsubishi v6 engine, good power and loaded with good features (for 1998). Ran fine till 84 k mile. I had a motor belt replaced at 85 k (65 $) A leak in some engine part ( 200 $ ) Antifreeze leak at 90 k (200$) Fuel Pump replaced @ 103 k ( 500 $ ) Gaskets replaced @ 105 ( 200 $) So good car till say 90 k miles and then it starts showing its age. But performance has never gone down. Still peppy and has lot of power. Is a stable and reasonably reliable car. Report Abuse