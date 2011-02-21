Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Cirrus searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.425 Reviews
Report abuse
earzy,02/21/2011
Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people.