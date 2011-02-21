Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me

Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people.

