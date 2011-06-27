Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Consumer Reviews

Bought used and completely original pitmanoeuvre , 05/26/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It is a welcome change to buy a used car that doesn't start doing odd things or need more immediate attention mechanically. I bought my 2002 300m Special with 237,000km's on it , while the brakes , battery and exhaust were all original. I only needed to replace the brake pads. This speaks volumes to me in terms of value and reliability , not really seen on other used cars. While the transmission shifts ultra smooth and works as new , just like the previous owner claimed (as he said that the tranny never had any problems , just a fluid and filter change). The battery is a shock , being an Interstate Mega TronII , just like other ones at scrap yard that also had original batteries in. Report Abuse

Safe for Families, Cool for Teens and Adults slytherinqueen , 06/23/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I recently bought this car with 152,000 miles on it. It has been sitting since 2013 and started and sounded beautiful. I am comfortable driving my little brothers and 3yo cousin. There is also enough room both in front and back for me and all my adult friends when we go out! The trunk is huge and perfect for any Equestrian and Builders or if you just have alot of stuff! I love the built in inner trunk release for when my brothers lock each other in it. I came from a '98 VW Passat Turbo TDI into this. My dad keeps trying to steal it when he goes out of town because of its comfort and seats that lay flat back. I would buy this car again and again! [and not just for the sporty looks!]

2002 300M Special (Berline) pitmanoeuvre , 06/01/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I would recommend this car , and I would also buy another one. Off the top , the car has been a welcome change - where "I" don't have to adjust to the car - "it" adjusts to me. I like that the most. Engine performance is very good , and fair on fuel , with it's 3.5L / 255hp (dual exhaust) application. In my opinion , there is nothing more "boring" than a car (it's engine performance) , where you are repeatedly confined by it's lack of power. I don't like driving vehicles that practically drive themselves. "Boring". If I want that , I'll ride in the passenger seat. The overall design is very good , while it's overall functions , are not limited to "driving". These are valueable.

Looks good, but breaks constantly. Whalehome , 06/17/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm sure that when this vehicle first came out, it excited the lower end luxury buyers. It comes with lots of features that put it way ahead of a Corolla or Accord of the same year. Seat warmers, 4 disc changer, tape player, electronic display showing direction, gas mileage, estimated miles remaining in the tank, temperature, even tire pressure! Sadly, these are only great features if the rest of the car runs well. I bought the car used and in seemingly great condition, however, shortly after, the Water Pump, A/C and Timing Belt all needed to be changed. Now the transmission is dying and preventing me from registering it further unless it gets replaced. Too many problems and repairs make it a frustrating car. The lower gas mileage of about 14-17 city also makes it an expensive and frequent fill up. She looks beautiful, but she has terrible car performance. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value