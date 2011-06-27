Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander Consumer Reviews
3rd update.
We have had our 2005 Uplander for a year and a half now. Its been an ok van, but a couple problems have shown up..some small, others large. We had a problem with the transmission last year banging into gear when leaving a stop, we took it to the mechanic and they fixed a sensor that seemed to be the problem. The banging went away for a year then recently came back, so back to the mechanic we went, they cleaned out the sensor again and the problem went away...but this time for only a week, then back to slamming into gear. we took it to a transmission shop this time and they found metal flakes all through the trans, so its shot. we are having to get it rebuilt...review continues.....
Cool mommie van!
I bought this 2005 van used when it was about 3 yrs old with less than 50,000 miles. It is now 5 yrs later and I absolutely love this van! It doesn't look like a mommie van, something like a van/suburban look. I've only had to have regular maintenance repairs done-shocks, brakes, tires, etc. I only recently had to have the oil pan replaced; which is expensive because the whole engine has to be dropped. Handling is great, separate A/C controls for front and back, jacks for electronics and built in car seat for little ones. The acceleration is awesome, I didn't have to turn off the A/C to pass someone on highway. The gas mileage is also good. We have taken it on several longs trips-Black Hills, California, Idaho and Kansas. Kids loved the DVD player to pass the time [So nice not hearing "are we there yet?" the whole trip]. Never gave us a bit of trouble! My only complaints - other than the engine being squeezed in - are the seats are cheap and cracking.
2005, and only the strong survive.
My 2005 Chev uplander has 180k, still runs Great, only ever have done regular maintainence and replacement stuff(rotors,pads,tires). Terrific.
Door Frustration
I loved this van when we purchased it. We had two kids and were expecting another so we needed a bigger vehicle. Now we have had it in the shop 6 times for the passenger sliding door not closing, door alarms going off while driving with the doors shut, and the horn starts blowing for no reason when it is just sitting in the parking lot til either the fuse or the horn itself shorts. I'm dealing with GM now cause the dealership wants to charge me $400 just to do diagnostics on a known problem with this model van. Hopefully they can help.
100K and still going
Just passed 100K in Dec. '09. Had a bad ABS sensor this last year and the goofy cup holder under the stereo console has been broken almost since the initial warranty ended. Sometimes you have to touch the starter several times to start it but my wife and I have heard the same sound as others attempted to start their GM cars when we walked by. For a low end auto we have been absolutely pleased. This was our first new car in 15 years of marriage and as we traveled from SC to FL to IL to AZ to CA we have been very glad the majority of problems have been as expected ( brakes, tires, etc. ).
