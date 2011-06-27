Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,679*
Total Cash Price
$20,855
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,981*
Total Cash Price
$28,011
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,615*
Total Cash Price
$28,829
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,862*
Total Cash Price
$20,446
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,390*
Total Cash Price
$28,215
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,496*
Total Cash Price
$21,264
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,250*
Total Cash Price
$29,647
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,862*
Total Cash Price
$20,446
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,174*
Total Cash Price
$23,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$3,817
|Maintenance
|$2,176
|$1,374
|$1,716
|$1,437
|$2,678
|$9,380
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,122
|$902
|$667
|$418
|$151
|$3,260
|Depreciation
|$4,399
|$2,046
|$1,801
|$1,596
|$1,433
|$11,276
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,796
|$7,476
|$7,501
|$6,948
|$7,958
|$41,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$2,922
|$1,845
|$2,304
|$1,930
|$3,596
|$12,599
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,528
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,211
|$896
|$562
|$203
|$4,379
|Depreciation
|$5,909
|$2,748
|$2,419
|$2,144
|$1,925
|$15,145
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,844
|$10,041
|$10,075
|$9,332
|$10,689
|$55,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$3,008
|$1,899
|$2,372
|$1,987
|$3,701
|$12,966
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,832
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,246
|$922
|$578
|$209
|$4,506
|Depreciation
|$6,081
|$2,828
|$2,490
|$2,207
|$1,981
|$15,588
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,307
|$10,334
|$10,369
|$9,605
|$11,001
|$57,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$2,133
|$1,347
|$1,682
|$1,409
|$2,625
|$9,196
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$4,313
|$2,006
|$1,766
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,055
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,565
|$7,329
|$7,354
|$6,812
|$7,802
|$40,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,164
|Maintenance
|$2,944
|$1,859
|$2,321
|$1,944
|$3,622
|$12,690
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,220
|$903
|$566
|$204
|$4,410
|Depreciation
|$5,952
|$2,768
|$2,437
|$2,160
|$1,939
|$15,256
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,960
|$10,114
|$10,149
|$9,401
|$10,767
|$56,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$2,218
|$1,401
|$1,749
|$1,465
|$2,730
|$9,564
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$680
|$426
|$154
|$3,324
|Depreciation
|$4,486
|$2,086
|$1,837
|$1,628
|$1,461
|$11,497
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,028
|$7,622
|$7,648
|$7,084
|$8,114
|$42,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$3,093
|$1,953
|$2,439
|$2,043
|$3,806
|$13,334
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,884
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,282
|$948
|$595
|$215
|$4,634
|Depreciation
|$6,254
|$2,909
|$2,561
|$2,269
|$2,037
|$16,030
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,769
|$10,627
|$10,663
|$9,877
|$11,313
|$59,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$2,133
|$1,347
|$1,682
|$1,409
|$2,625
|$9,196
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$4,313
|$2,006
|$1,766
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,055
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,565
|$7,329
|$7,354
|$6,812
|$7,802
|$40,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$1,522
|$1,901
|$1,592
|$2,966
|$10,391
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,260
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,243
|$999
|$739
|$463
|$167
|$3,611
|Depreciation
|$4,874
|$2,267
|$1,996
|$1,768
|$1,588
|$12,492
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,068
|$8,282
|$8,310
|$7,698
|$8,816
|$46,174
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Traverse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
