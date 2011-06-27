Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews

American Longevity! dcpre5 , 06/24/2011 47 of 48 people found this review helpful It seems that most people only write reviews when they are dissatisfied with something and don't do anything when they are pleased. I've owned my trailblazer since it was brand new and it just turned over 200,000 miles. This vehicle has never given me a problem and I have full confidence in it and wouldn't hesitate to drive it anywhere. I just put new tires, brakes, shocks, and struts on it so I fully expect it to go up to a quarter million miles. The amazing thing is when a person looks at the outside or the inside they wouldn't have a clue about the mileage. It has held up very well. No oil leaks, no rust and no rips in the fabric on the interior. Good Job General Motors! Report Abuse

Very nice suv mmatt400 , 10/14/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have had this suv for about 2 years I bout It with 89,000 miles on it now I have 102982 I have had to change the fan cluch and water pump on it thats all Iv done to it she runs great this suv will get up and go its fast and really reliable the 4X4 works well drove it in snow and mud fantastic never got stuck once while my freinds in has jeep got stuck I was laughing. I thought jeeps were supposed to be able to go off road. This is the best suv I have ever owned. I can see it running to 400,000 miles No problem a co worker of mine has the same car and she's driving up to 300,000 miles and still driving. I also for got to mention that I am very tall about 6,6 I fit in the very well. Report Abuse

303,000 miles and going strong jweil810 , 06/26/2014 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I'm absolutely amazed that I have over 300,000 miles on this car. It will be 10 years old in November. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I've owned in 69 years of driving John Oberg , 04/16/2016 LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This has been a great vehicle and has held up well from being used in salt and on dirt and gravel roads. It has both AWD and 4WD which you cannot find anymore in a midsize SUV. GM climate control is great. The downsides are common to many SUV's and light trucks and they are front wheel bearing assemblies and rear disc brakes used in salt, mud, and on rough roads. Original front wheel bearing assemblies were expensive and didn't last more than 30 to 40k miles, however, the price of replacements have dropped and life span has increased. Too bad GM stopped making the Trailblazer in 2009, although I understand it has been revived and being manufactured in China for foreign sales and the possibility of being brought back to the US. GM began making the Chevrolet Blazer again in 2019 and according to the specs it is more the size and build as the Trailblazer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse