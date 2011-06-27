2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
Love my 2019 Tahoe Midnight Addition!
I’ve had this SUV for about 5 weeks now and I love it. I have the LS Midnight Addition with upgraded black leather seats by Katz. I have truly enjoyed every minute of it. The vehicle looks amazing, drives great, has plenty of room, overhead air vents, wood grain trim, heavy duty interior w/ beautiful finishes, dual front power seats, dual front and rear climate control, hidden compartment, lots of storage, mega amount not of USB ports, awesome all wether tires and a killer stereo system w/ CD player. My only complaint is the Onstar system is a bit wonky and non responsive, but the Apple Car Play more than makes up for it. If you haven’t been fortunate enough to enjoy Apple Car Play I hope on day you have the chance. I heart my Tahoe. I love the outdoors and this SUV gets me where I wanna go in style.
rusty frame 3 months old!
noisy windy noise from either sunroof or front door windows, rust starting under vehicle after 3 months old, squeaking sound from driver side rear emergency brake line chevrolet flaw, not happy with vehicle at all, transmission jumps hard sometimes while shifting.
Great Vehicle
I love my new Tahoe, I use to have Suburban's and Tahoe's, then I went to a Toyota Highlander and now I'm back with a Tahoe. I needed the extra room and it's perfect.
Big and spacious!
A great vehicle for a family. My mom just bought her 2019 Chevy Tahoe and she loves it! It's big and spacious. It also has very decent legroom. The only thing I didn't like during the drive was poor acceleration and speed. It was also very sensitive to the road and strong winds. Overall a great big vehicle with heated seats and sunroof.
