Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Realistic Review of 1996 Tahoe sjbwis , 06/01/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful All-in-all a great vehicle, though it had some problems. Bought vehicle w/115K miles in 2009 and got rid of recently when the tranny went kaput at 186K miles. Put about $3,500 in repairs. Biggest problems (other than the tranny) were the EGR & fuel pump (typical for Chevy trucks), ball joints and A/C compressor. Smaller items were heater control valve leaking and misc items breaking/failing. Can't complain though for a 16 year-old truck. Just make sure to purchase a Tahoe that hasn't towed a bigger trailer or boat (my mistake with this Tahoe). 2WD was very good in heavy winter snow. 4x4 was virtually unstoppable. The Chevy 350 will run forever without a problem if normal maintenance is done Report Abuse

Top Notch David Blass , 04/29/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Ahead of it's time. Report Abuse

Great for just about anything ladymgr59 , 09/28/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 1996 Tahoe in 2009 with 124,000 with the vortex V8. We are now in 2012, I now have 224,000 miles & driving it everyday. Work out of state and no worries about it failing yet. We have taken long trips, with extra people, camped in it, hauled motorcycles, and trailers. Now l will be pulling a camper. Great Truck as I call it. No leak at all, Have had to replace the usual maintenance like brakes, water pump, alternator, starter, fuel pump, tires. Never had any trouble with motor or trans. All power interior works like new. Runs strong. Report Abuse

Love this truck barron , 06/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this sport model when it had 125,000 on it for $6000.00. The only items I have replaced was the fuel pump, alternator, water pump, and transfer case. And it has had a regular tune up. I replaced most of the Items when it had over 150,000 miles on it. It now has over 162,000 on it now and is still going strong. The only thing I don't like is how the rear door opens. On mine you open the window and the door folds down like a tail gate on a pickup truck. It goes great in the snow and does everything I ask of it. The body on mine is excellent. Mine has the 5.7 vortec in it. All of the parts replaced were original factory parts. Love this truck Report Abuse