Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
Realistic Review of 1996 Tahoe
All-in-all a great vehicle, though it had some problems. Bought vehicle w/115K miles in 2009 and got rid of recently when the tranny went kaput at 186K miles. Put about $3,500 in repairs. Biggest problems (other than the tranny) were the EGR & fuel pump (typical for Chevy trucks), ball joints and A/C compressor. Smaller items were heater control valve leaking and misc items breaking/failing. Can't complain though for a 16 year-old truck. Just make sure to purchase a Tahoe that hasn't towed a bigger trailer or boat (my mistake with this Tahoe). 2WD was very good in heavy winter snow. 4x4 was virtually unstoppable. The Chevy 350 will run forever without a problem if normal maintenance is done
Top Notch
Ahead of it's time.
Great for just about anything
I bought my 1996 Tahoe in 2009 with 124,000 with the vortex V8. We are now in 2012, I now have 224,000 miles & driving it everyday. Work out of state and no worries about it failing yet. We have taken long trips, with extra people, camped in it, hauled motorcycles, and trailers. Now l will be pulling a camper. Great Truck as I call it. No leak at all, Have had to replace the usual maintenance like brakes, water pump, alternator, starter, fuel pump, tires. Never had any trouble with motor or trans. All power interior works like new. Runs strong.
Love this truck
I bought this sport model when it had 125,000 on it for $6000.00. The only items I have replaced was the fuel pump, alternator, water pump, and transfer case. And it has had a regular tune up. I replaced most of the Items when it had over 150,000 miles on it. It now has over 162,000 on it now and is still going strong. The only thing I don't like is how the rear door opens. On mine you open the window and the door folds down like a tail gate on a pickup truck. It goes great in the snow and does everything I ask of it. The body on mine is excellent. Mine has the 5.7 vortec in it. All of the parts replaced were original factory parts. Love this truck
BLUE
In my wildest dreams, I could not have built a better SUV. Bought in 2001 with 80 thsd on it. Tranny and engine blew within a year, but tranny was driver error. Engine (prior owner abuse), but free due to extended warranty. Parts replaced: t case seal, blinker/cruise control tree, water pump, alternator, sway bar links, brakes rotors and pads, coolant hoze, wires and plugs, windshield, shocks frot and back, upper and lower ball joints, battery, wiper fluid pump, and of course all fluids at recommended intervals. Normal wear and tear to be expected, and she has never let me down. Rain, sleet, snow, ice storms, blizzard, towing, 4 wheeling, car camping, pulling people out, Holidays, and road trips. I'm 6'3" and I can sit comfortably, in every seat of this beauty. I can pack in 4 people, and all their luggage comfortably, and still have room. 06 Denver blizzard, 6 feet of snow...not a problem, mountain trips to Aspen for camping, concerts, with all gear, coolers, media entertainment, chargers, and 7 hour drive one way, like butter. Roads closed down, and only way out a small, winding, treacherous road with 3 feet of snow, and incredible steep angles, yep.. no problem. Tail gating at Red rocks for large group of friends, done. Catering for 80 people, all food, deco, ovens, dish ware, and bar..all good. Technology has come and gone, with bells, whistles, and gimmicks, and this, Beauty has performed and then some. I have upgraded every area possible. from stereo, chip, tuning, burl wood dash kit, air filter, headers, wifi, tires, wheels, custom mats, etc. And at a fraction of the cost of a new SUV. And did i mention, arguably the best truck/ suv engine ever built. My peeps have gone trough 5- too many cars, and this beast, has stood the test of time. I call it my living room on wheels. It has the most head/leg room, ever, and the body style is timeless. I do the maintenance, and its well worth my time. Many memories made, that were not possible with out this Beauty, and many more to come!
