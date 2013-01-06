Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
- 212,194 miles1 Accident, 10 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Stanley Wood Cadillac - Batesville / Arkansas
Online! Our website is set up for you to complete your deal from start to finish with free delivery within 200 miles! Our Place! Our showrooms are open and sanitized numerous times throughout the day for your safety and ours! Your Place! We can arrange for one of our associates to bring the vehicle to you for a test drive! 4WD. 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEK18R1TG122575
Stock: E9023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 161,616 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,970
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEK18R7TG163762
Stock: T944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 145,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe Base Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Odometer is 55431 miles below market average! This Chevrolet Tahoe is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, AWD / 4x4 / Four Wheel, 4WD.1995 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 5.7L V8 16V REDCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13K4SJ422828
Stock: 2422828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 239,596 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,989
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Riverdale - Riverdale / Utah
Located at Riverdale this 1998 Dark Carmine Red Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4WD, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 60/40 Front Bench Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan/Cassette, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R5WJ367700
Stock: S8191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 172,588 miles
$2,995
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick - Wahoo / Nebraska
Tried-and-true, this 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe 4DR 4WD makes room for the whole team. Tempered safety glass side/rear windows (1997), Side guard door beams, Manual lap/shoulder safety belts for outboard front/rear seat positions (1997), Manual lap safety belt for center front/rear seat positions (1997), Laminated windshield glass (1997). Feel Safe on the Road with Your Chevrolet Tahoe Front/rear outboard shoulder belt height adjusters, Front seat outboard head restraints (1997), Energy absorbing steering column (1997), Energy absorbing instrument panel (1997), Dual note horn, Driver & front passenger air bag, Daytime running lights, Child security rear door locking system-inc:rear passenger/cargo doors (1997), 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options COMFORT & SECURITY PKG -inc: heated driver & front passenger seats, pwr front passenger seat, carpeted front/rear floor mats, carpet/ vinyl reversible rear cargo mat, RH/LH heated & driver side electrochromic rearview mirror, programmable Homelink transmitter, rear air cond, 46mm Bilstein shocks, REAR AIR CONDITIONING -inc: dual controls, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 3 -inc: LT decor, remote keyless entry, pwr driver seat, ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette & compact disc w/auto tone control, PANEL DOORS (STD), P245/75R16 ALL-TERRAIN SBR WOL TIRES, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FEDERAL EMISSION EQUIPMENT *satisfies high altitude emission requirements*. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Sid Dillon Wahoo, 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066 to claim your Chevrolet Tahoe! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, Nebraska Sid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R0WJ352215
Stock: 5K090C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 122,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,988$563 Below Market
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 1999 CHEVROLET TAHOE THIS IS A 3 OWNER 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13RXXJ492869
Stock: 8984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,543
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. LT 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R6XJ507853
Stock: S507853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 204,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Chandler Chevrolet - Madison / Indiana
Victory Red 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Tire and Wheel Package, Off Road Package, Lifted, LOOK AT ME, Tahoe LS, 4WD, Victory Red.Recent Arrival!TEXT us on our website. It's easy and no-hassle. Give us a chance to BEAT THEIR PRICE on a new vehicle! Request a quote at chandlerchevroletusa.com! Chandler Chevrolet is conveniently located in Madison, Indiana, near both Louisville and Cincinnati. We put our customers first. If you don’t see what you want, new or used, we will locate it for you. We welcome trade-ins and will buy your vehicle whether or not you buy ours; come in for a free, friendly appraisal. Don’t have a way to get here? We will come to you or give you a ride. We believe that building good relationships with our customers comes before all else, whether you're considering a new or used vehicle or stopping in for a quick oil change. Call or stop in today and see why we’re called The Savings Place !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEK18R3XG150321
Stock: T4217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 180,021 miles
$11,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 4-Door 4WD features a 5.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Light Pewter Metallic with a Gray Leather Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 5.7L V8 4WD with auto trans in Light Pewter Metallic/Grey Leather! Clean carfax with no accidents! Clean truck with original 180k miles!! Just replaced all 4 brake pads and rotors, fresh oil change, Loaded with *tow hitch *cruise control *cd player *heated seats *power seats *power locks *power windows *power mirrors and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Chevrolet is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Child Safety Door Locks, Front Power Lumbar Support, Front Split Bench Seat, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Running Boards, Towing Preparation Package Running Boards - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13RXXR151814
Stock: PMC2414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 192,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,570
Dublin Three Buick Chevrolet GMC - Dublin / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. 4WD. Victory Red 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Z71 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Dublin Chevrolet Buick GMC Nissan has been serving the local community for over 15 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEK18R4XG145368
Stock: P9206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Bob Allen Cadillac Danville - Danville / Kentucky
Black 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI *Bluetooth*, Special Financing Available!, **Apple CarPlay**, **Backup Camera**, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R1XJ462840
Stock: M20398B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 204,483 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 SFI 4WD Non Smoker, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4x4/4-wheel drive, Tow Package, 5.7L V8 SFI, Cylinder Count: 8, Tahoe LT, 4D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, Gray Leather, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, AutoTrac Transfer Case, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, Center & Roof Console, Comfort & Security Package, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Trailering Equipment, Heated Electrochromic Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Heated Seats, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary Transmission Cooler, Illuminated Entry, Integrated HomeLink Transmitter, Key Fob Remote Release, Leather 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, Leather High-Back Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Locking Differential, LT Decor Package, Outside temperature display, Panel Doors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Front Passenger's Seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate Release, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear Air, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack, Shock Absorbers Gas Preloaded, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tailgate Body Code, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 1999LT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Chevrolet Tahoe Summit WhiteWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R2XJ517280
Stock: 341308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 139,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Hyundai of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 63292 miles below market average!This LS features:Buy with confidence from Hyundai of St. Augustine with our 24-Hour Test Drive and 3-Day Money Back Guarantee! Purchase your vehicle online and we offer FREE vehicle delivery to anywhere in the state of Florida or Georgia! Find out why Hyundai of St. Augustine is the #1 reviewed Hyundai dealership in Florida on Dealerrater.com and DealerRater Hyundai Dealer of the Year for 3 years running! All prices include manufacturer rebate, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees and $599.50 dealer fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13R4XJ554764
Stock: SA44076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 176,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
Nissan of Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
To insure that we price our vehicles at the most competitive prices, we do a market analysis before listing all of our pre- owned vehicles. This hopefully encourages the maximum exposure for our dealership and helps you the shopper by doing the research for you. *To receive the Dealer Finance Incentive of $750 you must finance through one of Nissan of Gadsden's lenders and complete your retail installment contract at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEK18R5XG105381
Stock: P5117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 248,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$2,991
McLoughlin Chevrolet - Portland / Oregon
*** WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY THESE VEHICLE'S MAY NEED ADDITIONAL PARTS AND OR REPAIRS ***Clean CARFAX.Here at McLoughlin Chevrolet you will find an amazing assortment of new, certified and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUV's! Please feel free to call David or Brian to set up an appointment to test drive at (503) 652-0000. We do offer financing to anyone the law allows!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R6XJ345075
Stock: PJK3939A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Fesler Ford Lincoln - Fairfield / Iowa
Your lucky day!!! Isn't it time for a Chevrolet?* This tough Vehicle, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you!! Optional equipment includes: Comfort & Security Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, AutoTrac Transfer Case, Black Side Step Running Boards, Conventional Two-Tone Paint, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Tires: P245/75R16 AT WOL, HD Auxiliary Transmission Cooler, Cold Climate Package...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R0XJ433393
Stock: 31297B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 182,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,980
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** Trailering Package **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13R0XJ363958
Stock: 20133A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 139,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,990
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
As Is - No warranty available, 7 day exchange policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T7YJ157906
Stock: G40293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
