Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

4,508 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tahoe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  • 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

    212,194 miles
    1 Accident, 10 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

    161,616 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,970

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Tahoe

    145,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    239,596 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,989

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe

    172,588 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    122,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,988

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    194,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,543

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    180,021 miles

    $11,990

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    192,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,570

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,483 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    176,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    248,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $2,991

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    182,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.547 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Realistic Review of 1996 Tahoe
sjbwis,06/01/2013
All-in-all a great vehicle, though it had some problems. Bought vehicle w/115K miles in 2009 and got rid of recently when the tranny went kaput at 186K miles. Put about $3,500 in repairs. Biggest problems (other than the tranny) were the EGR & fuel pump (typical for Chevy trucks), ball joints and A/C compressor. Smaller items were heater control valve leaking and misc items breaking/failing. Can't complain though for a 16 year-old truck. Just make sure to purchase a Tahoe that hasn't towed a bigger trailer or boat (my mistake with this Tahoe). 2WD was very good in heavy winter snow. 4x4 was virtually unstoppable. The Chevy 350 will run forever without a problem if normal maintenance is done
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Tahoe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to