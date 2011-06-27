  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/14 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)335.5/457.5 mi.335.5/427.0 mi.335.5/457.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.30.5 gal.30.5 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.41.2 ft.41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.7 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.59.6 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.0 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.59.6 in.60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.7 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.65.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.123 cu.ft.99 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.199.1 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4747 lbs.4980 lbs.4747 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6300 lbs.6250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.6 cu.ft.70.3 cu.ft.51.6 cu.ft.
Height72.4 in.70.2 in.72.4 in.
Maximum payload1592.0 lbs.1532.0 lbs.1592.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.117.5 in.111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.76.4 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Gray Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
