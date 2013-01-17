Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

4,508 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tahoe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  • 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Tahoe

    145,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

    212,194 miles
    1 Accident, 10 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

    161,616 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,970

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    239,596 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,989

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe

    172,588 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    122,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,988

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    194,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,543

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    180,021 miles

    $11,990

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    192,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,570

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,483 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    176,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    248,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $2,991

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    182,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.529 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Bought for a spare, can't stop driving and love fixing it up
davolas46,01/17/2013
I bought my 95 Chevy Tahoe being the umpteenth owner of it, I had been dumped at our shop's lot sitting for a few years with over 350000 miles on it. The Tahoe had seen alot of battle, rot spots places, front end worn out, rear end hummed. I bought it off my shop for $1500 to replace my Chevy S-10, the first few weeks of having it I fell in love with it even with 350000 on the odometer on it. I learned it was a throttle body injection system and being an auto technician for 7 years I knew it was a very easy model to service. I have put 20000 miles on it, I still own it and love taking care of it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Tahoe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to