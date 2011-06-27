Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Current mileage 19700. Superb vehicle beyond expectations. Superb assembly inside and out. Visibility is superb and blind spots nil. Ride is surprisingly smooth, quite, comfortable, roomy. Required no repairs at 14 months. Same tires and breaks. Handling is better than many cars, excellent acceleration, responsive, tight steering, little sway, great traction control and brakes. It almost never skids. Great sound system, navigation, rear camera, and warning lights. Holds 7-8 large adults; or 5-6 with baggage. Pulls 32 foot trailer with ease. Mileage is better than expected with cruise control, on flat roads, 27-29 mpg. City is 19-24 mpg.

yoli6 , 06/29/2011

I purchased this car because I have a 5500 lb. boat and I wanted better over all fuel economy. Success!!! I have towed my boat over Colorado passes with no problems. It does push the car around a little. I get 20 to 22 miles per gallon around town and 16 mpg towing. I live in the Colorado Rockies and the 4wd snow and ice capabilities are amazing. The only problem is they lowered the ground clearance and the front plastic panel bottoms out a lot. The car makes a lot of weird noises from the electric motors that I can't describe (clicking, humming, and buzzing). As of now I would buy another one and encourage anyone who tows to buy one.