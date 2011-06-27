Vehicle overview

It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Combining the open-air excitement of a roadster with the utility of a pickup, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) features a two-piece power-retractable hardtop that stows vertically between the seats and the rear storage bed, thus allowing open-air motoring while minimizing the room typically lost when a top is lowered.

Exterior styling features a front end that echoes the facade of a 1947 Chevy pickup along with pontoon-style fenders that do the same. Five-spoke alloy sport wheels measure 19 inches in front, 20 inches in the rear and wear 255/45 and 295/40 Goodyears, respectively. The lockable pickup box boasts more load capacity (22.5 cubic feet under the hard tonneau cover) than you'll find in a typical drop-top two-seater. Inside you'll find a symmetrical dash and body-color trim that also recall the "good old days," along with modern touches such as a trip computer and steering wheel-mounted controls for the sound system.

Generous amounts of metallic plastic trim abound, though one could easily mistake it for real aluminum. Under the old-school hood is a 400-horsepower V8 driving the rear wheels through either a heavy-duty four-speed automatic or a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. Built on a 116-inch wheelbase and weighing a chunky 4,760 pounds, the SSR is rear-wheel-drive only. Based loosely on the TrailBlazer platform, the truck features a hydroformed frame (meaning the rails are one piece -- no joints or welds), rack and pinion steering and vented disc brakes all around. While we think a near 5,000-pound two-seater is a bit excessive, we appreciate the unique design of the 2006 Chevrolet SSR and its open-air appeal. And even though it's priced within a couple grand of a base Corvette, the SSR's relative rarity, head-turning style and fun personality should appeal to those who want to drive something different.