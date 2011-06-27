2006 Chevrolet SSR Review
Pros & Cons
- Quick-folding convertible hardtop, street rod style, aggressive exhaust note, comfortable seats.
- Seats only two yet weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, costs almost as much as a Corvette.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Combining the styling elements of a late-'40s Chevy pickup, the attitude of a muscle car and the fun of a roadster, the 2006 Chevrolet SSR is an entertaining answer to a question nobody asked.
Vehicle overview
It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Combining the open-air excitement of a roadster with the utility of a pickup, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) features a two-piece power-retractable hardtop that stows vertically between the seats and the rear storage bed, thus allowing open-air motoring while minimizing the room typically lost when a top is lowered.
Exterior styling features a front end that echoes the facade of a 1947 Chevy pickup along with pontoon-style fenders that do the same. Five-spoke alloy sport wheels measure 19 inches in front, 20 inches in the rear and wear 255/45 and 295/40 Goodyears, respectively. The lockable pickup box boasts more load capacity (22.5 cubic feet under the hard tonneau cover) than you'll find in a typical drop-top two-seater. Inside you'll find a symmetrical dash and body-color trim that also recall the "good old days," along with modern touches such as a trip computer and steering wheel-mounted controls for the sound system.
Generous amounts of metallic plastic trim abound, though one could easily mistake it for real aluminum. Under the old-school hood is a 400-horsepower V8 driving the rear wheels through either a heavy-duty four-speed automatic or a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. Built on a 116-inch wheelbase and weighing a chunky 4,760 pounds, the SSR is rear-wheel-drive only. Based loosely on the TrailBlazer platform, the truck features a hydroformed frame (meaning the rails are one piece -- no joints or welds), rack and pinion steering and vented disc brakes all around. While we think a near 5,000-pound two-seater is a bit excessive, we appreciate the unique design of the 2006 Chevrolet SSR and its open-air appeal. And even though it's priced within a couple grand of a base Corvette, the SSR's relative rarity, head-turning style and fun personality should appeal to those who want to drive something different.
2006 Chevrolet SSR models
All Chevrolet SSR models come as retractable-hardtop roadsters, offering the security and comfort of a coupe when the roof is raised along with the alfresco experience of a convertible when the top is dropped. There is just a single well-equipped version of the SSR, though an LS Preferred Equipment option package is available for those who desire heated seats, upgraded Bose sound (including an in-dash CD changer) and auto-dimming mirrors. Also available is wood trim for the cargo bed, another tip of the hat to the pickups of the late 1940s.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole powertrain for the Chevy SSR is a 6.0-liter aluminum V8 rated at 400 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque. The big V8 sends the power to the limited-slip rear axle via either a heavy-duty four-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission. The V8's horsepower rating drops slightly to 395 when the automatic is specified. Despite the SSR's truck-based origins, its towing capacity is rated at a relatively meager 2,500 pounds.
Safety
Side airbags, antilock brakes and traction control highlight the safety features list, but stability control is not available. Crash test data is unavailable, as the Chevrolet SSR has not been evaluated by the NHTSA and the IIHS.
Driving
Accompanied by an exhaust note that would do an old Chevelle SS proud, the SSR's brawny V8 does an admirable job of motivating a vehicle that weighs 700 pounds more than a Caddy DeVille. When hustled along curvy roads, the Super Sport Roadster holds its own, feeling composed if not exactly agile. With an agreeable combination of handling, ride and performance, the 2006 Chevrolet SSR should satisfy anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish cruiser.
Interior
Leather seating and tasteful aluminum-look trim offer modern-day comfort and visual appeal, as does the four-spoke steering wheel that features controls for the trip computer and audio system functions. Touches of nostalgia abound; the automatic's gear selector looks like it could have come from a 1968 Corvette, while an optional row of small gauges mounted down on the console remind one of a Camaro of similar vintage. Passenger space is a bit snug, however; the power seat controls are so close to the door that only child-size hands can operate them without opening the door first.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet SSR.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the SSR
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD