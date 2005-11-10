Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR
Pros & Cons
- Quick-folding convertible hardtop, street rod style, aggressive exhaust note, comfortable seats.
- Seats only two yet weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, costs almost as much as a Corvette.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Combining the styling elements of a late-'40s Chevy pickup, the attitude of a muscle car and the fun of a roadster, the 2006 Chevrolet SSR is an entertaining answer to a question nobody asked.
Vehicle overview
It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Combining the open-air excitement of a roadster with the utility of a pickup, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) features a two-piece power-retractable hardtop that stows vertically between the seats and the rear storage bed, thus allowing open-air motoring while minimizing the room typically lost when a top is lowered.
Exterior styling features a front end that echoes the facade of a 1947 Chevy pickup along with pontoon-style fenders that do the same. Five-spoke alloy sport wheels measure 19 inches in front, 20 inches in the rear and wear 255/45 and 295/40 Goodyears, respectively. The lockable pickup box boasts more load capacity (22.5 cubic feet under the hard tonneau cover) than you'll find in a typical drop-top two-seater. Inside you'll find a symmetrical dash and body-color trim that also recall the "good old days," along with modern touches such as a trip computer and steering wheel-mounted controls for the sound system.
Generous amounts of metallic plastic trim abound, though one could easily mistake it for real aluminum. Under the old-school hood is a 400-horsepower V8 driving the rear wheels through either a heavy-duty four-speed automatic or a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. Built on a 116-inch wheelbase and weighing a chunky 4,760 pounds, the SSR is rear-wheel-drive only. Based loosely on the TrailBlazer platform, the truck features a hydroformed frame (meaning the rails are one piece -- no joints or welds), rack and pinion steering and vented disc brakes all around. While we think a near 5,000-pound two-seater is a bit excessive, we appreciate the unique design of the 2006 Chevrolet SSR and its open-air appeal. And even though it's priced within a couple grand of a base Corvette, the SSR's relative rarity, head-turning style and fun personality should appeal to those who want to drive something different.
Chevrolet SSR models
All Chevrolet SSR models come as retractable-hardtop roadsters, offering the security and comfort of a coupe when the roof is raised along with the alfresco experience of a convertible when the top is dropped. There is just a single well-equipped version of the SSR, though an LS Preferred Equipment option package is available for those who desire heated seats, upgraded Bose sound (including an in-dash CD changer) and auto-dimming mirrors. Also available is wood trim for the cargo bed, another tip of the hat to the pickups of the late 1940s.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole powertrain for the Chevy SSR is a 6.0-liter aluminum V8 rated at 400 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque. The big V8 sends the power to the limited-slip rear axle via either a heavy-duty four-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission. The V8's horsepower rating drops slightly to 395 when the automatic is specified. Despite the SSR's truck-based origins, its towing capacity is rated at a relatively meager 2,500 pounds.
Safety
Side airbags, antilock brakes and traction control highlight the safety features list, but stability control is not available. Crash test data is unavailable, as the Chevrolet SSR has not been evaluated by the NHTSA and the IIHS.
Driving
Accompanied by an exhaust note that would do an old Chevelle SS proud, the SSR's brawny V8 does an admirable job of motivating a vehicle that weighs 700 pounds more than a Caddy DeVille. When hustled along curvy roads, the Super Sport Roadster holds its own, feeling composed if not exactly agile. With an agreeable combination of handling, ride and performance, the 2006 Chevrolet SSR should satisfy anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish cruiser.
Interior
Leather seating and tasteful aluminum-look trim offer modern-day comfort and visual appeal, as does the four-spoke steering wheel that features controls for the trip computer and audio system functions. Touches of nostalgia abound; the automatic's gear selector looks like it could have come from a 1968 Corvette, while an optional row of small gauges mounted down on the console remind one of a Camaro of similar vintage. Passenger space is a bit snug, however; the power seat controls are so close to the door that only child-size hands can operate them without opening the door first.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet SSR.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- spaciousness
- emission system
- engine
- appearance
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- towing
- infotainment system
- visibility
- seats
- climate control
- road noise
- wheels & tires
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
This red hotrod turns heads. I am always getting compliments on it. The six speed manual shifts very smooth with 5th & 6th gear both overdrives. It takes a lot of revs to get this heavy truck off the line with the 3.73 axle ratio. It needs a lower first gear, or lower rear axle ratio. Gets about 20 MPG at freeway speeds in 6th gear. About 13 MPG in the city. The 400 HP LS2 6 liter engine has great power, but has a lot of weight to pull. So it is pretty quick, almost as fast as my old 345 HP 1998 LS1 Corvette. The truck handles great for a truck, but nothing like a true sports car. It is a lot easier to get in and out of than a Corvette. A future classic.
I have had no problems with my SSR 10 months owned. The SSR is very stylish, peppy, and fun to drive. Mine is yellow and very easy to clean. I can wash, dry and complete the entire interior in about 1-1/2 hrs. The cost of new tires is not as expensive as most think. There are so many gadgets and settings that I have yet to get the full use out of the electronic features, and must spend more time to understand full use. I refuse to put a front license plate on the SSR, as it takes away from the look, even though it's law here in IL. Replacement parts are not readily available, as I have been waiting for a chrome seat ring since purchase. I worry about parts replacement, if an accident occurs.
Lots of smiling driving in Fla. with the top down. The exhaust is throaty and has a neat gurgle. Fast as I need. Only problem is Goodyear quit making the tire and the wheel and it won't accept a lot of other makes due to profile. Aqua Blur paint job gets a lot of compliments.
The truck is a blast to drive. However mine has had 4 driveshafts and numerous amounts of rear end problems. Transmission slips and rear end knocks and leaks fluid. Not what I expected for a $45+ truck. Motor is solid and fun to drive but rear ends and drive shaft cant handle extra output
Sponsored cars related to the SSR
Features & Specs
|2dr Regular Cab Convertible SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|395 hp @ 5700 rpm
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet SSR a good car?
Is the Chevrolet SSR reliable?
Is the 2006 Chevrolet SSR a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Chevrolet SSR?
The least-expensive 2006 Chevrolet SSR is the 2006 Chevrolet SSR 2dr Regular Cab Convertible SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,240.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Regular Cab Convertible SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $39,240
What are the different models of Chevrolet SSR?
More about the 2006 Chevrolet SSR
Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR Overview
The Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR is offered in the following submodels: SSR Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab Convertible SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2006 Chevrolet SSR?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Chevrolet SSR and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 SSR 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 SSR.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Chevrolet SSR and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 SSR featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2006 Chevrolet SSR?
Which 2006 Chevrolet SSRS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet SSR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2006 Chevrolet SSR.
Can't find a new 2006 Chevrolet SSRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet SSR for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,937.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,522.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet SSR?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons