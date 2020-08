Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me

Gilland Chevrolet GMC - Ozark / Alabama

2003 Chevrolet SSR LS Smokin Asphalt 2D Standard Cab RWD SSR LS, Smokin Asphalt, Carfax Certified, Must See!, Local Trade, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, CD Player, Power Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LS Package, Brake Assist, Memory Seat, Stability Control, Automatic Headlights. Come on by Gilland Chevrolet GMC or give us a call at (334) 774-9030. Where we make the car buying experience easy and stress free.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 1GCES14P43B101029

Stock: C2637A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-09-2020