Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4701 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Maximum payload1349 lbs.
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height63.8 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline Red
  • Ricochet Silver Metallic
  • Ricochet Silver Metallic/Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Ricochet Silver Metallic/Aqua Blur Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic/Ricochet Silver
  • Slingshot Yellow
  • Smokin' Asphalt
  • Ricochet Silver Metallic/Smokin' Asphalt
  • Aqua Blur Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic/Smokin' Asphalt
  • Aqua Blur Metallic/Ricochet Silver Metallic
  • Smokin' Asphalt/Ricochet Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 10 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P295/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
