Vehicle overview

It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Just like the PT Cruiser, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) is going to define yet another class of vehicle all by itself. With a fully usable cargo bed and a retractable hardtop, there's never been anything quite like the SSR, and that's the way Chevrolet likes it. Built on a modified Trailblazer chassis, the SSR will feature many of the same drivetrain and suspension components as its sport ute cousin. Power will be sent to the rear wheels from an aluminum block 5.3-liter Vortec V8, while other enhancements such as thicker anti-roll bars, bigger brakes and retuned shocks will help the SSR live up to its sporty demeanor.

This will be a limited production vehicle, so if you think you might want to get your hands on one, call your local dealer ASAP, 'cause they won't last long.