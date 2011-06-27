  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2003 Chevrolet SSR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Convertible top, solid all-around performance, distinctive styling, generous luggage space.
  • Seats only two and yet weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, costs almost as much as a Corvette.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining the styling elements of a late '40s Chevy pickup, the attitude of a muscle car and the fun of a roadster, the SSR is an entertaining answer to a question nobody asked.

Vehicle overview

It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Just like the PT Cruiser, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) is going to define yet another class of vehicle all by itself. With a fully usable cargo bed and a retractable hardtop, there's never been anything quite like the SSR, and that's the way Chevrolet likes it. Built on a modified Trailblazer chassis, the SSR will feature many of the same drivetrain and suspension components as its sport ute cousin. Power will be sent to the rear wheels from an aluminum block 5.3-liter Vortec V8, while other enhancements such as thicker anti-roll bars, bigger brakes and retuned shocks will help the SSR live up to its sporty demeanor.

This will be a limited production vehicle, so if you think you might want to get your hands on one, call your local dealer ASAP, 'cause they won't last long.

2003 Highlights

Chevrolet brings to market a sport pickup with a retractable hardtop, retro styling and 300 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet SSR.

5(91%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I remember it fondly.
boyracer3,01/09/2011
I am not usually not sentimental when it comes to automobiles. I generally long for something every 6-30 months. And though I only owned it for a year I still smile whenever I see one...I was living in SoCal and only recall having the top up twice. I really loved that truck. It was a little short on legroom and was a little tight with the top up but it made up for it with a joyful temperament. It had a wonderful exhaust note and when the top was down it felt more like a wake boat than a truck. It was nimble and a blast to drive. The designers did a great job,it was seamless from inside to outside. You'd almost expect to find a repurposed Pontiac sun fire interior in it but no! Cont...
SSR is ultimate convertible
28NGR8,01/23/2009
The SSR is the ultimate convertible due to the fact of the one button automatic convertible hard top, the very, very spacious trunk, and it is so comfortable when exiting the vehicle. Unlike, the other convertibles that you have to lift yourself out of the car, the SSR is high enough that you just turn and get out. The body such as the fenders are solid steel, not fiberglass. That gives me a sense of safety if a collision were to take place. So much to say about this car/truck I love it. It is a real head turner!
SSR Not for the shy person
rhobbel,01/08/2004
This truck is by far way ahead of its time. Like the PT Cruiser by Chrysler it has a nostalgic look about it. Reminds me of what a concept vehicle of the 50's would look like. Only they would have never been able to dream up that convertable hard top that stacks up and lays neatly between the seat and the bed of the truck. Turns heads everywhere it goes. If your shy don't buy this truck as every time you stop people want to talk to you about it
MY LAST TRUCK
ALLLEN BROWN,11/08/2004
I'VE DRIVEN A TRUCK FOR 40 YEARS AND THIS IS THE MOST EXCITING AND SHARPEST AND ATTENTION GETTING TRUCK EVER. I'VE HAD PEOPLE TAKE PICTURES, FOLLOW ME HOME AND ASK ME TO SHOW THEM HOW EVERY THING WORKS. I LOVE IT.
See all 11 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet SSR
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2003 Chevrolet SSR

Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR is offered in the following submodels: SSR Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab Convertible LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

