2003 Chevrolet SSR Review
Pros & Cons
- Convertible top, solid all-around performance, distinctive styling, generous luggage space.
- Seats only two and yet weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, costs almost as much as a Corvette.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Combining the styling elements of a late '40s Chevy pickup, the attitude of a muscle car and the fun of a roadster, the SSR is an entertaining answer to a question nobody asked.
Vehicle overview
It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Just like the PT Cruiser, the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) is going to define yet another class of vehicle all by itself. With a fully usable cargo bed and a retractable hardtop, there's never been anything quite like the SSR, and that's the way Chevrolet likes it. Built on a modified Trailblazer chassis, the SSR will feature many of the same drivetrain and suspension components as its sport ute cousin. Power will be sent to the rear wheels from an aluminum block 5.3-liter Vortec V8, while other enhancements such as thicker anti-roll bars, bigger brakes and retuned shocks will help the SSR live up to its sporty demeanor.
This will be a limited production vehicle, so if you think you might want to get your hands on one, call your local dealer ASAP, 'cause they won't last long.
2003 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet SSR.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the SSR
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD