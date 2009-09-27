Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me

72 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SSR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 72 listings
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    45,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,777

    $4,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    38,135 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    44,702 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,877

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Yellow
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    38,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $2,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    13,274 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,750

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    9,685 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,658

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    22,473 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,994

    $573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    30,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,895

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    62,652 miles

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    20,341 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,977

    $2,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Yellow
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    9,469 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,550

    $552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    37,003 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Yellow
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    37,293 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,932

    $1,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    37,386 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,900

    $771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    6,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,000

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    45,761 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,849

    $982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    12,331 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,475

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet SSR LS

    20,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet SSR searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 72 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet SSR
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet SSR

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet SSR
Overall Consumer Rating
4.864 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
A SSR FOR ME!
The Vitter,09/27/2009
I thought the truck was Bad when it first came out. The GM designers did their work on this one to create a unique ride. I almost bought a red 05 last year, but backed out. I started to look real hard for a clean one. I found one in my own backyard at Chase Chevrolet located in Stockton, Ca. I have driven the big engine and found that the small engine is just fine. I have owned many Chevy muscle cars in my day. Still i'm my geerage to this day are a stock 71 RS/Z28 350 LT-1 4 spd. A 67 Chevy II Nova with a 427/turbo 400 with 456 cogs. The black SSR i just bought is in pristine condition. I did not buy it for a hot rod, I bought it because it is a classy ride. The Heartbeat rides on
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
SSR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet SSR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings