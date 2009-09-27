Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,777$4,339 Below Market
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2004 Chevy SSR with 45k miles. Hot Rod truck. Cool looks and sporty fun! Call Mike @ 303-688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P54B112851
Stock: 112851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,135 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Kian Motors - Denton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P74B109224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,702 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,877$3,325 Below Market
Ciocca Chevrolet - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
RARE!! Own a Chevy Classic with this SSR pick-up!! GREAT MILES 44,700! Clean CarFax, fully loaded! Did we mention that the top comes off! WOW! CLICK FOR MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Convertible Hardtop, Heated Leather Seats. Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control.OPTION PACKAGESPREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, : includes (AAB) Driver Convenience Package, (DJ2) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-Disc CD changer, (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (DR2) Mirrors, outside rearview, power, heated, color-keyed, with driver side auto-dimming feature, (BCP) Engine cover insert, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE: (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI: (300 HP [223.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 335 lb.-ft. [454.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, : includes heated driver and front passenger seats and driver's memory seat. Chevrolet LS with Redline Red exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5200 RPM*. Clean CARFAX report! Ciocca Promise included in every purchase, a $1,106 value, at no cost to you! State Inspection and EmissionsVEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains 'It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Combining the open-air excitement of a roadster with the utility of a pickup, the Chevy SSR features a two-piece power-retractable hardtop that stows vertically between the seats and the rear storage bed.'.Contact us for the most up to date information regarding our vehicles. Market conditions can change quickly and we price our vehicles according to current, local market values, so you can be sure you're getting the best price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P94B106258
Stock: 20046258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 38,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$2,424 Below Market
Lenoir City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lenoir City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Slingshot Yellow 2004 Chevrolet SSR Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWDHEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, and CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT Lenoir City Chrysler is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2004 Chevrolet SSR. This SSR is beautifully finished in Slingshot Yellow and complimented by Ebony w/Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. This exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience AND wraps you in all the right creature comforts!! Odometer is 2811 miles below market average!16/19 City/Highway MPGAt our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you! All vehicles plus tax & title. Advertised price includes $699 doc fee. Customer selected options cost extra. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P44B110086
Stock: 200644B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 13,274 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,750$637 Below Market
AutoSport Co - Indiana / Pennsylvania
1 owner loaded up garage kept it’s whole life newer tires. If you have any questions feel free to call/text Alex at 724-840-3499
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P14B110868
Stock: 110868I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,685 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,658
Walters Chevrolet Buick GMC - Pikeville / Kentucky
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule an appointment!Local home delivery also available!Smokin Asphalt 2004 Chevrolet SSR Base RWDLocal Home Delivery Available!, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Smokin Asphalt, Ebony Leather, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Cargo Area Hard Liner, Cargo Netting Package, Convertible HardTop, Driver Convenience Package, Driver's Memory Seat, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Power Heated Color-Keyed Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Satin Chrome Appearance Engine Cover Insert, Sport Suspension Package, Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 37301 miles below market average!Proudly serving Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Williamson, Jenkins, Whitesburg & Surrounding Communities Since 1960! Give us a call to Schedule Your Test Drive Today at (606)268-9489.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P84B104257
Stock: CL117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 22,473 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,994$573 Below Market
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Meet our ultra unique and Accident Free 2004 Chevrolet SSR Roadster presented in Red. Powered by a proven 5.3 Liter V8 offering 300hp while paired to a quick shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive delivers up to 19mpg and is sure to impress you with alloy wheels, fog lights, and chrome accents plus you might notice that this has the best-looking bed ever tucked under the painted tonneau cover and convertible hardtop. When you take a seat behind the wheel of this SSR, the wow factor continues with premium leather seats, full power accessories, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, controls mounted at your fingertips on the steering wheel, and a powerful Bose 4-speaker audio sound system with AM/FM radio, CD player for your listening pleasure. Chevrolet offers safety features including ABS, plenty of airbags, and rollover protection. There's no chance this one will last long so don't wait! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P34B107566
Stock: 320242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 30,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,895$1,980 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Preferred Equipment Group; Cargo Compartment Trim; Regular Production Accessory; Integrated Running Boards; Leather Seats Regular Production Accessory; Integrated Side-Saddle Storage Regular Production Accessory; Cockpit Windbreak Regular Production Accessory; Auxiliary Gauge Package With Satin Chrome Appearance; Regular Production Accessory; Towing Package; Regular Production Accessory; Cargo Netting Package; Convertible Hardtop Driver Convenience Package; Engine Cover Insert; Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Mirror; Inside Rearview; Auto-Dimming; Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Reclining Buckets; 6-Way Power Driver Seat; 2-Way Power Passenger Seat; Power Lumbar And Manual Recline Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Wheels; Front 19" X 8" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm); Rear 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Painted Aluminum; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. HERE IT IS!!! A 2004 Chevrolet SSR with just 30k miles on it.. your search is over!!! C'mon in and drive and you'll want to take it home with you. Convertible top works perfectly. Ride and drives like a dream. Immaculate condition. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 30,907 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very low mileage vehicle. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! This vehicle is priced to sell. Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey. This Chevrolet SSR won't last long. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this SSR is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P34B113996
Stock: 4B113996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 62,652 miles
$17,000
Watermark Ford of Madisonville - Madisonville / Kentucky
2004 Smokin Asphalt Chevrolet SSR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14PX4B108360
Stock: 10073P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 20,341 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$23,977$2,008 Below Market
Homan Chevrolet Buick - Waupun / Wisconsin
Rare find! This 2004 Chevrolet SSR in excellent condition and ready to go! Ricochet Silver exterior with black leather interior. 5.3L V8, Bose Premium Audio, and power folding convertible top!All of our vehicles are fully inspected by our expert technicians. We pride ourselves on giving the best prices in a very relaxed atmosphere and we offer a selection of over 400 new and pre-owned vehicles over our 4 locations. We have been in business for over 40 years and we are committed to customer satisfaction during and after the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P74B103973
Stock: P3199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 9,469 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,550$552 Below Market
Town & Country Motors - Roswell / Georgia
The Chevrolet SSR, is a very misunderstood vehicle. It is a vehicle that is reliable, fun to drive and an eye stopper. It delivers the convince of a small pick-up the style of a sports car and the comfort of a upper class car. Some say, It has enough power to get out of it`s own way and more. The Vortec 5300 engine, delivers surprisingly good gas mileage. All in all for a good time buy an SSR. A unique, collectable classic that is very functional, with modern options, in today's world. Very comfortable compared to other sports cars Also, much much safer with the ladder frame and the extra thick sheet metal in the body panels plus it's extra weight . It's gross weight is over 2000 lbs more than a Vette.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P74B110731
Stock: S-110731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,003 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$1,359 Below Market
Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota
This RWD SSR Power Hard Top Convertible is equipped with a 5.3L V8, automatic, CD, Bose, power heated black leather, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, remote keyless (1), universal home remote, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt and cruise. It comes with the Lewiston Auto Select 90 Day or 3,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P74B108395
Stock: 108395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 37,293 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,932$1,756 Below Market
Val Ward Cadillac - Fort Myers / Florida
Experience Exceptional Luxury in this beautiful 2004 Slingshot Yellow Chevrolet SSR Truck w/ only 37k miles! Ask us about this consignment vehicle today! FEATURES INCLUDE: Ebony interior, Flame paint, 1SB Preferred Equipment Group Package with heated front seats with driver memory, electrochromic mirrors, Bose premium sound, integrated running boards, Black wheels, Vortec V8 engine, Towing Package, and much More! Purchase this RWD vehicle with confidence from our award-winning, family-owned Cadillac Dealer. FINANCING AVAILABLE! Our world class Finance Directors are standing by to help you find the lowest rate for your perfect vehicle. POWERTRAIN: Power is provided by a 5.3L V8 engine producing 300 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque for smooth, effortless acceleration. AWARD WINNING DEALER: Val Ward Cadillac is a third-generation, family-owned business. For the past 50 years Val Ward Cadillac has sought to exceed the expectations of its Southwest Florida clientele. We offer aggressive, no nonsense pricing and are always looking for top quality trade-ins. Val Ward has received Cadillac's prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' award 6 times and we are among Cadillac's top performing dealers for customer sales and service. *Vehicle options, trim, equipment, warranty, horsepower values, and other specifications based on factory information. Please contact us to confirm accuracy prior to purchase. Call Jeff Miller, Internet Sales Manager, for more information at (877) 337-3165!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P84B108325
Stock: 8222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 37,386 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$771 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2004 Chevrolet SSR LS Convertible Pickup Super Sport Roadster 5.3L V8 4-speed Automatic 4.1 ft. Bed !! Great Miles !! ONLY 37,315 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Redline Red Exterior Ebony Leather Interior w/Bright Metallic Accents !! Power Retractable Hard Top Convertible !! 5.3L V8 !! Low, Low Miles !! The Chevrolet SSR is a two-seat pickup truck with a folding metal hardtop that drives like a– hold on a second. Where did THAT idea come from? “Hey guys, what haven’t we built yet? How about a convertible pickup truck!” Normally, corporate bean counters file such creative flights of fancy under “H”, for “Humor them and they’ll design a car we can sell to the rental companies”. But lo and behold, here it is! !! Power, Multi-Level Heated, Leather Seats w/2-Position Driver Memory and Power Lumbar Adj. !! BOSE Premium Audio w/In-Dash 6-CD Changer !! Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Vehicle Information and Audio Controls !! This outstanding condition, low mileage, 2004 Convertible Pickup is no relic... its stunning exterior with bulging muscular lines represents a bold styling not seen in decades. Finished in a gorgeous Redline Red Exterior, this Super Sport Roadster draws some serious attention. It's extremely clean, and the stunning ebony leather interior leaps forward with contrasting bright aluminum accents throughout the cabin. No rips, cuts or burn holes. All interior functions operate as they should. No pesky service lights. No dissappointments here !! !! 19in Fr, 20in Rr 5-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels !! 4-Wheel ABS w/Selectable Traction Control !! Cruise Control !! Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors !! The engine is a Powerful & Responsive 300 hp @ 5200 rpm, 335 ft-lbs. @ 4000 rpm, 5.3 Liter 16-Valve, Overhead Valves (OHV) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 4-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This Chevrolet SSR Convertible Pickup is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With only 37K miles this Chevy drop top pickup has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2004 Chevrolet SSR looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry 1 Key and 1 Multi-Function Remote !! Carpeted 2-Piece Factory Floor Mats !! Roadside Emergency Inflation Kit !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P14B109171
Stock: 109171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,000
Craig and Landreth Cars - Louisville / Kentucky
With the current COVID-19 pandemic we are taking precautions to make sure our staff and customers stay safe. Each vehicle employee and all paperwork will be sanitized before and after delivery. Any questions please call us at (502) 447-3450FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 100 MILES OF LOUISVILLE KY.Internet price includes $500 Finance Assist Credit and $500 Trade Assist Credit. Customer must finance with lender provided by Craig & Landreth Cars Inc. Using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. Customer must contract in dealerships business office using the dealer's lender of choice to receive $500 Finance Assist Credit. Customer must trade-in a vehicle with an ACV (actual cash value) $2000 or above to receive $500 Trade Assist Credit. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Come see our new pre-owend store at 4156 Shelbyville Rd. In Louisville KY! Hundreds of vehicles in one place! Indoor showroom and friendly knowledgeable staff!Clean CARFAX. Ultra Violet Metallic RWD 2004 Chevrolet SSR Base Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Odometer is 38058 miles below market average!Buy from Kentuckiana's Best! We've been proudly serving our communities for over 40 years with an A+ BBB Rating! Having 7 convenient locations and over 800 vehicles we're sure to have the right car at the right price!Can't make it in the dealership? Ask about our nationwide vehicle delivery service!Inquire to schedule your VIP test drive today. All prices plus tax title lic and dealer processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P54B104152
Stock: D38194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,761 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,849$982 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS looks great in Ricochet Silver Metallic. Motivated by a 5.3 Liter V8 that produces 300hp which is tethered to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive truck offers up to 19mpg on the open road, a remarkably smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by a power-retractable hardtop, running boards, a body-color tonneau cover, and five-spoke chrome wheels.Our SSR LS includes supportive, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, and air conditioning to keep you and comfortable and in control. Additionally, the stereo offers AM/FM radio, CD, and an excellent sound system for your entertainment needs.Chevrolet includes advanced airbags and anti-lock brakes to help keep you safe. Our SSR offers an unparalleled blend of performance and capability, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P84B107868
Stock: 114782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 12,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,475
Land Rover Huntington - Huntington / New York
This car is so much fun and for under $30,000 you will have to pinch yourself when you realize the amount of attention,fun and excitement you've generated at this price point. An amazing driver,car show vehicle,weekend cruiser and investment to boot. This needle in a haystack has been garaged since day one and it shows,the paint is perfect. Drives amazing,top works perfectly,and of course a clean Carfax. We will prvide a framed original window sticker and we also have the original shift knob. This vehicle will also come with a color matched ssr model car! Only available at Jaguar Land Rover Huntington,please call Eric Molbegat at 516-749-4864 24/7 to discuss!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P44B106376
Stock: 9672S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14P74B104749
Stock: P28130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet SSR searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet SSR
- 5(84%)
- 4(8%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(2%)
Related Chevrolet SSR info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2014
- Used INFINITI QX70 2013
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2012
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2014
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2018
- Used Volkswagen CC 2017
- Used Volvo XC70 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Marietta GA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Baton Rouge LA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV West Palm Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Fayetteville NC
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Peoria IL
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Huntington Beach CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Ocala FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Long Beach CA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Tacoma WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010 Denver CO
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018 Santa Monica CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018 Dallas TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019