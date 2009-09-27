Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida

Preferred Equipment Group; Cargo Compartment Trim; Regular Production Accessory; Integrated Running Boards; Leather Seats Regular Production Accessory; Integrated Side-Saddle Storage Regular Production Accessory; Cockpit Windbreak Regular Production Accessory; Auxiliary Gauge Package With Satin Chrome Appearance; Regular Production Accessory; Towing Package; Regular Production Accessory; Cargo Netting Package; Convertible Hardtop Driver Convenience Package; Engine Cover Insert; Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Mirror; Inside Rearview; Auto-Dimming; Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Reclining Buckets; 6-Way Power Driver Seat; 2-Way Power Passenger Seat; Power Lumbar And Manual Recline Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Wheels; Front 19" X 8" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm); Rear 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Painted Aluminum; HERE IT IS!!! A 2004 Chevrolet SSR with just 30k miles on it.. your search is over!!! C'mon in and drive and you'll want to take it home with you. Convertible top works perfectly. Ride and drives like a dream. Immaculate condition. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 30,907 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very low mileage vehicle. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCES14P34B113996

Stock: 4B113996

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020