Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this low mile 2005 Chevrolet SSR for your consideration. While the early SSR’s had just a 5.3L V8 motor in them, for 2005 Chevrolet stepped up their game and put in a Corvette based 6.0L V8 that pumped out 390 horsepower to the rear wheels. This example was given the 6-speed manual transmission which makes for an awesome combination of raw American V8 power with a stick shift. This SSR is finished in the appropriately named color of Smokin Asphalt over a black leather interior. Both are in exceptional condition and make for a sinister appearance. Chevrolet gave the SSR large 5-spoke chrome wheels which complemented the already muscle car-focused styling. On this example, the wheels wear a set of Toyo Proxes tires for a superior driving experience. While the SSR has the power and the styling of a purebred muscle car, it also has the comfort features of a modern vehicle. It has a power-operated hardtop, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, disc brakes, power steering, and an AM/FM/CD radio with steering wheel controls. Finding and SSR in this condition with ultra-low miles and with the unique 6spd manual is a difficult task, luckily here at the GR Auto Gallery, we always have the cool stuff! The car is priced right and will provide many fun memories for anyone that buys it to drive, enjoy, or collect.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCES14HX5B119174

Stock: P4410 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No