2005 Chevrolet SSR Review
Pros & Cons
- Quick folding convertible hardtop, street rod style, aggressive exhaust note, comfortable seats.
- Seats only two and yet weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, costs almost as much as a Corvette.
List Price Estimate
$10,015 - $19,161
Edmunds' Expert Review
Combining the styling elements of a late-'40s Chevy pickup, the attitude of a muscle car and the fun of a roadster, the SSR is an entertaining answer to a question nobody asked.
2005 Highlights
Big news for the SSR -- more power for 2005. Last year's 5.3-liter V8 is ditched in favor of a 6.0-liter aluminum engine with 390 hp. Newly optional this year is a six-speed manual Tremec transmission with an Eaton limited-slip differential. Other changes include a new CD/MP3 stereo and gas struts for the hood.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Z6603,10/12/2004
The Interior is a bit stuffy, forget about adjusting the driver seat with the door closed. Cheap center console lid, will redo in walnut. Other than the above this thing is a blast. Normal driving (if you can) gets good results in miles per gallon. Love the exhaust note, I should charge chevrolet for advertising being I have to show people of all ages the vehicle whenever I stop. So for I am pleased with this vehicle. If you buy this vehicle when you are over 40 like me, get ready for the mid life jokes there are coming.
SilverStreak,10/15/2006
Biggest complaints: Road noise in the cabin. Also miss the temp/direction mirror like in my TrailBlazer LXT. My first sportcar and it's a head turner. Can be a nice docile little putt putt going to the grocery store, but stand on the pedal and you're rocking at 85 without a thought. Love the top, but I do have a paint wear spot on the passenger side.
shams,05/05/2010
I have driven almost every exotic car being in the car business for many years, there is none as fun and as cool as the six speed SSR i bought from Freehold Pontiac. GM made the mistake of introducing the SSR with a weak engine initially, what a mistake! that is why this magnificent did not do well, they should remake the car with some upgrades and a 600 HP engine. and you will see that it will outsell any convertible sport car out there, this work of art turns more heads than Ferrari and Lambo. It is such fun to drive that when you get home , you feel like going out again for another ride, now that is cool, how many other cars can you say that for? I hope GM is reading our comments.
wayne,07/21/2005
Fun to drive, love the covertible hard top. Mileage has been 15.9 mpg for the 7,000 miles driven. Excellent quality, no problems so far.
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
395 hp @ 5700 rpm
