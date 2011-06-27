Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR Consumer Reviews

Final Production Run - 6 Speed - SSR KenOfAZ , 11/29/2008 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This red hotrod turns heads. I am always getting compliments on it. The six speed manual shifts very smooth with 5th & 6th gear both overdrives. It takes a lot of revs to get this heavy truck off the line with the 3.73 axle ratio. It needs a lower first gear, or lower rear axle ratio. Gets about 20 MPG at freeway speeds in 6th gear. About 13 MPG in the city. The 400 HP LS2 6 liter engine has great power, but has a lot of weight to pull. So it is pretty quick, almost as fast as my old 345 HP 1998 LS1 Corvette. The truck handles great for a truck, but nothing like a true sports car. It is a lot easier to get in and out of than a Corvette. A future classic. Report Abuse

2006 Chevrolet SSR John Scudiero , 04/21/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had no problems with my SSR 10 months owned. The SSR is very stylish, peppy, and fun to drive. Mine is yellow and very easy to clean. I can wash, dry and complete the entire interior in about 1-1/2 hrs. The cost of new tires is not as expensive as most think. There are so many gadgets and settings that I have yet to get the full use out of the electronic features, and must spend more time to understand full use. I refuse to put a front license plate on the SSR, as it takes away from the look, even though it's law here in IL. Replacement parts are not readily available, as I have been waiting for a chrome seat ring since purchase. I worry about parts replacement, if an accident occurs. Report Abuse

Sweet street rod Beach potato , 10/25/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Lots of smiling driving in Fla. with the top down. The exhaust is throaty and has a neat gurgle. Fast as I need. Only problem is Goodyear quit making the tire and the wheel and it won't accept a lot of other makes due to profile. Aqua Blur paint job gets a lot of compliments. Report Abuse

4 Broken Driveshafts 2 rear ends BROKENALLTHETIME , 10/11/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The truck is a blast to drive. However mine has had 4 driveshafts and numerous amounts of rear end problems. Transmission slips and rear end knocks and leaks fluid. Not what I expected for a $45+ truck. Motor is solid and fun to drive but rear ends and drive shaft cant handle extra output Report Abuse