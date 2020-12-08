Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me
- 6,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,995
Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! Pacific Blue Metallic 2006 Chevrolet SSR RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 3SS Preferred Equipment Group, 19' x 8' Front & 20' x 10' Rear Chrome-Plated Wheels. Odometer is 31507 miles below market average! Come Experience the Difference and see why we are the #1 Selling Chevrolet Truck Dealer in Wisconsin and a leader in SUV and Certified GM car sales. We want to EARN your business FOREVER....which is a very very long time!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14HX6B122951
Stock: 6066XM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2019
- 40,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Loaded with the Fully Carpeted Bed w/Slats, Chrome Wheels, Auxiliary Gauges & Running Boards. With the 3SS Preferred Equipment Group, you get all the amenities including Memory Pkg, HomeLink, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats, Auto-dimming Mirrors and In-Dash 6-CD Bose Premium audio. The interior is in excellent condition with no rips or tears. The exterior is extremely nice with no dents or dings. Everything, from the top down to the drive-train (6.0L 395hp w/Automatic, 400hp w/Manual, available in 2005 & 2006 models only), works as it should. If you have questions regarding SSRs, or you are a first time SSR buyer and aren't sure which options you need, we are always happy to share our opinions and listen to yours! Give us a call.The Big 4 options for '05 and '06 are;1. Chrome Wheels2. Fully Carpeted Bed with Wood Slats3. Running Boards4. Auxiliary Gauge Package (3 gauge pod at end of center console)And yes, we're a Hyundai dealership. We're part of the Potamkin Auto Group (17th largest in the US). We sell Exotics, Classics, Resto-mods and we're the largest Chevy SSR dealer in the world. We've sold over 650 SSRs (almost 2% of every one built) and we're well known in the SSR community. We've arranged shipping for well over 1500 vehicles across the country and even a few overseas, or you can fly in and we'll pick you up at Bush Intercontinental Airport. We're rated A+ by the BBB, a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award, and the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 years straight. We've had the same ownership & managers for 15 years so you can buy from us with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H76B122826
Stock: P122826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 17,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,000
Jessup Auto Plaza - Cathedral City / California
*** OPEN FOR BUSINESS*** Jessup Auto Plaza is open and ready to serve our community. Please visit us in Cathedral City or at www.jessupautoplaza.com for an easy online purchase. HUGE SAVINGS ON ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES!! SUMMER SALES EVENT!!! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF REDUCED PRICING. 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum, Tremec 6-Speed Manual, Pacific Blue Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pacific Blue Metallic 2006 Chevrolet SSR RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 24456 miles below market average!The brands you love, the family you trust!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H16B123583
Stock: 9895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 52,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,990
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 52,626! LS trim, Slingshot Yellow exterior and Ebony interior. Heated Leather Seats, Tow Hitch, WHEELS, FRONT 19' X 8' (40.6 CM X 17.8 CM), REAR 20' X 10' (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM), (14P) CHROME PLATED, Convertible Hardtop, Alloy Wheels, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP,, WHEELS, FRONT 19' X 8' (40.6 CM X 17., DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV, ENGINE, 6.0L V8 ALUMINUM SFI, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner, Edmunds.com's review says 'It's a roadster and a pickup truck all in one. Combining the open-air excitement of a roadster with the utility of a pickup, the Chevy SSR features a two-piece power-retractable hardtop that stows vertically between the seats and the rear storage bed.'. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, includes (AAB) Driver Convenience Package, (DJ2) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-Disc CD changer, (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (DR2) Mirrors, outside rearview , power, heated, color-keyed, with driver side auto-dimming feature, (ERG) Auxiliary Gauge Package, (BVE) Integrated running boards, Satin Chrome appearance, includes non-slip surface, WHEELS, FRONT 19' X 8' (40.6 CM X 17.8 CM), REAR 20' X 10' (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM), (14P) CHROME PLATED (Not included with (VYJ) Chrome Package), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) (Includes Differential, Torsen, limited-slip, 8.6' rear), ENGINE, 6.0L V8 ALUMINUM SFI (400 HP [298.3 KW] @ 6000 rpm Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H76B121434
Stock: 86834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 58,992 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,955
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
Preferred Equipment Group; Chrome Package; Cargo Compartment Trim; Leather Seats Extra Cost Paint Regular Production Accessory; Cockpit Windbreak Regular Production Accessory; Cargo Netting Package Regular Production Accessory; Cargo Organizer; Floormats; Carpeted; Customized; Convertible Hardtop Driver Convenience Package; Engine; 6.0L V8 Aluminum Sfi Mirror; Inside Rearview; Auto-Dimming; Seating Surfaces; Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Reclining Buckets; 6-Way Power Driver Seat; 2-Way Power Passenger Seat; Power Lumbar And Manual Recline Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Chevrolet SSR LS is proudly offered by AutoNation Honda Roseville This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.0L V8 ALUMINUM SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet SSR LS is in a league of its own This unbelievably rare Chevrolet SSR LS is a perfect example of The Best Man Can Build. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H56B122968
Stock: 6B122968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 38,488 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,256
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather.2005 Chevrolet SSR Base Ricochet Silver Metallic RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumClean CARFAX.Odometer is 686 miles below market average!Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Sport Suspension Package, Customized Floor Mats with SSR Logo/Decorative Piping, Wind Break, Cargo Compartment Trim, Front License Plate Bracket, Body-Color Accent Package, Satin Chrome Appearance Integrated Running Boards, Cargo Netting Package, Driver Convenience Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Cargo Area Hard Liner, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Bedliner, Convertible HardTop, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H75B117575
Stock: 21097P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 21,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,500$1,024 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Smokin Asphalt 2005 Chevrolet SSR CLEAN TITLE! +BOSE SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +CONVERTIBLE TOP +LEATHER INTERIOR +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14HX5B119451
Stock: Y253938A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,880$1,819 Below Market
Reed Chevrolet - Saint Joseph / Missouri
New Arrival!! Great MPG: 19 MPG Hwy* Big grins!! This 2005 Chevrolet SSR has less than 19k miles. thirsting for for a wonderful deal on a roomy Vehicle? Well, we've got it. It doesn't stop showing off once you get inside... Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Body-Color Accent Package w/Running Boards, Wind Break, Towing Package, Cargo Netting Package, Front License Plate Bracket...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H05B116607
Stock: C200433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 3,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this low mile 2005 Chevrolet SSR for your consideration. While the early SSR’s had just a 5.3L V8 motor in them, for 2005 Chevrolet stepped up their game and put in a Corvette based 6.0L V8 that pumped out 390 horsepower to the rear wheels. This example was given the 6-speed manual transmission which makes for an awesome combination of raw American V8 power with a stick shift. This SSR is finished in the appropriately named color of Smokin Asphalt over a black leather interior. Both are in exceptional condition and make for a sinister appearance. Chevrolet gave the SSR large 5-spoke chrome wheels which complemented the already muscle car-focused styling. On this example, the wheels wear a set of Toyo Proxes tires for a superior driving experience. While the SSR has the power and the styling of a purebred muscle car, it also has the comfort features of a modern vehicle. It has a power-operated hardtop, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, disc brakes, power steering, and an AM/FM/CD radio with steering wheel controls. Finding and SSR in this condition with ultra-low miles and with the unique 6spd manual is a difficult task, luckily here at the GR Auto Gallery, we always have the cool stuff! The car is priced right and will provide many fun memories for anyone that buys it to drive, enjoy, or collect.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14HX5B119174
Stock: P4410 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$364 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H25B115202
Stock: T0902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 53,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Driver Memory, Power Convertible Top. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2005 Chevrolet SSR Base Redline Red 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H75B119200
Stock: B9906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,830
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Redline Red 2005 Chevrolet SSR RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 6.2L V8 LSA out of a 2014 CTSV w/Whipple Supercharger Fresh Oil Change, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Gauge Package w/Satin Chrome Appearance, Cargo Area Hard Liner, Cargo Netting Package, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Customized Floor Mats w/SSR Logo/Decorative Piping, Driver Convenience Package, Driver's Memory Seat, Front 19' x 8' & Rear 20' x 10' Painted Aluminum Wheels, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Bracket, Glass rear window, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Power Heated Color-Keyed Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Satin Chrome Appearance Engine Cover Insert, Satin Chrome Appearance Integrated Running Boards, Sport Suspension Package, Ultrasoft Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Wind Break. Odometer is 25758 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H45B117095
Stock: U4112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 36,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,322$629 Below Market
Porter Ford - Newark / Delaware
WOW! Take a look at this 2005 Ricochet Silver Metallic Chevrolet SSR Reg Cab 116.0' WB LS Automatic 4-Speed 6.0L V8 with only 36,582! Standard features include: Leather seats, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Convertible roof - Power retractable hard top, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Traction control - Driveline, 390 hp horsepower, 6 liter V8 engine, 6-way power adjustable drivers seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Power heated mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 19 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Rear-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Remote window operation, Tachometer, 2-way power adjustable passenger seat, Bed Length - 48.3 ', Clock - In-radio display, Convertible occupant rollover protection, Convertible window - Glass rear window, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Front seat type - Bucket, Intermittent window wipers, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Pickup Bed Type - Regular, Power steering, Privacy/tinted glass, Removeable roof - Hard top, Trip computer, Rear defogger, Center Console - Partial with locking storage.... Here at Porter Ford our vehicles are priced to sell, and our professional sales team will provide a pleasant and hassle-free experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H85B117908
Stock: F20435B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 59,993 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,257$595 Below Market
Gilland Chevrolet GMC - Ozark / Alabama
2005 Chevrolet SSR Base Millennium Yellow 2D Standard Cab RWD Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows. Come on by Gilland Chevrolet GMC or give us a call at (334) 774-9030. Where we make the car buying experience easy and stress free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H05B114291
Stock: G1453E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 78,885 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H65B114277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,977
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2005 CHEVROLET SSR ONLY 17K MILES!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD-TOP!! ALWAYS NORTH CAROLINA OWNED!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! POWERFUL V8!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING SMOKIN ASPHALT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 6.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SILKY SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION $815 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP $2000 SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH 6 DISC CD CHANGER ENGINE COVER INSERT DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INSIDE REARVIEW, AUTO-DIMMING, MIRROR REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, INTEGRATED RUNNING BOARDS $745 CARGO COMPARTMENT TRIM $895 REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, CUSTOMIZED FLOOR MATS $85 REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, AUX GAUGE PACKAGE WITH SATING CHROME APPEARANCE $400 LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT $15 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 6.0L V8 F OHV - REAR WHEEL DRIVE SMOKIN ASPHALT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - BOSE AUDIO - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H95B118923
Stock: CM6327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 108,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,190$482 Below Market
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H05B115912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,270 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,502
Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Columbia / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2005 Chevrolet SSR RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum **CARFAX CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, **LOCAL TRADE, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **PRICE DISCOUNT, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cargo Area Hard Liner, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Odometer is 12139 miles below market average!We offer Market Based pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. #1 Volume Chrysler Dodge Dealer in Tennessee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCES14H45B120093
Stock: P3408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
