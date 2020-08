Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR for Sale Near Me

North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas

Loaded with the Fully Carpeted Bed w/Slats, Chrome Wheels, Auxiliary Gauges & Running Boards. With the 3SS Preferred Equipment Group, you get all the amenities including Memory Pkg, HomeLink, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats, Auto-dimming Mirrors and In-Dash 6-CD Bose Premium audio. The interior is in excellent condition with no rips or tears. The exterior is extremely nice with no dents or dings. Everything, from the top down to the drive-train (6.0L 395hp w/Automatic, 400hp w/Manual, available in 2005 & 2006 models only), works as it should. If you have questions regarding SSRs, or you are a first time SSR buyer and aren't sure which options you need, we are always happy to share our opinions and listen to yours! Give us a call.The Big 4 options for '05 and '06 are;1. Chrome Wheels2. Fully Carpeted Bed with Wood Slats3. Running Boards4. Auxiliary Gauge Package (3 gauge pod at end of center console)And yes, we're a Hyundai dealership. We're part of the Potamkin Auto Group (17th largest in the US). We sell Exotics, Classics, Resto-mods and we're the largest Chevy SSR dealer in the world. We've sold over 650 SSRs (almost 2% of every one built) and we're well known in the SSR community. We've arranged shipping for well over 1500 vehicles across the country and even a few overseas, or you can fly in and we'll pick you up at Bush Intercontinental Airport. We're rated A+ by the BBB, a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award, and the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 years straight. We've had the same ownership & managers for 15 years so you can buy from us with confidence.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCES14H76B122826

Stock: P122826A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020