  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Chevrolet Sonic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,149$9,850$11,657
Clean$7,845$9,489$11,204
Average$7,238$8,768$10,298
Rough$6,631$8,047$9,392
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,794$8,247$9,789
Clean$6,541$7,945$9,409
Average$6,034$7,341$8,648
Rough$5,528$6,737$7,888
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,309$8,768$10,320
Clean$7,037$8,447$9,919
Average$6,492$7,805$9,117
Rough$5,947$7,163$8,315
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,160$7,672$9,269
Clean$5,931$7,391$8,909
Average$5,472$6,829$8,188
Rough$5,012$6,267$7,468
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,843$9,373$11,004
Clean$7,551$9,030$10,576
Average$6,966$8,343$9,721
Rough$6,382$7,657$8,866
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,679$8,250$9,910
Clean$6,430$7,948$9,525
Average$5,933$7,344$8,755
Rough$5,435$6,740$7,985
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,484$6,826$8,243
Clean$5,280$6,576$7,923
Average$4,871$6,076$7,282
Rough$4,462$5,576$6,642
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,201$6,325$7,518
Clean$5,007$6,093$7,225
Average$4,619$5,630$6,641
Rough$4,232$5,167$6,057
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,520$6,810$8,176
Clean$5,314$6,561$7,858
Average$4,903$6,062$7,223
Rough$4,491$5,564$6,588
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,448$7,950$9,540
Clean$6,208$7,659$9,169
Average$5,727$7,077$8,428
Rough$5,247$6,495$7,687
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,037$7,583$9,212
Clean$5,812$7,305$8,854
Average$5,362$6,750$8,138
Rough$4,912$6,195$7,423
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,139$9,882$11,731
Clean$7,836$9,520$11,275
Average$7,229$8,796$10,363
Rough$6,622$8,073$9,452
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,843$7,338$8,913
Clean$5,625$7,069$8,567
Average$5,190$6,531$7,874
Rough$4,754$5,994$7,182
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,572$9,238$11,004
Clean$7,290$8,900$10,576
Average$6,726$8,224$9,721
Rough$6,161$7,547$8,866
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,280 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,576 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,280 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,576 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,280 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,576 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $4,462 to $8,243, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.