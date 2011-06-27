Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,149
|$9,850
|$11,657
|Clean
|$7,845
|$9,489
|$11,204
|Average
|$7,238
|$8,768
|$10,298
|Rough
|$6,631
|$8,047
|$9,392
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,794
|$8,247
|$9,789
|Clean
|$6,541
|$7,945
|$9,409
|Average
|$6,034
|$7,341
|$8,648
|Rough
|$5,528
|$6,737
|$7,888
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,309
|$8,768
|$10,320
|Clean
|$7,037
|$8,447
|$9,919
|Average
|$6,492
|$7,805
|$9,117
|Rough
|$5,947
|$7,163
|$8,315
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,160
|$7,672
|$9,269
|Clean
|$5,931
|$7,391
|$8,909
|Average
|$5,472
|$6,829
|$8,188
|Rough
|$5,012
|$6,267
|$7,468
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,843
|$9,373
|$11,004
|Clean
|$7,551
|$9,030
|$10,576
|Average
|$6,966
|$8,343
|$9,721
|Rough
|$6,382
|$7,657
|$8,866
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,679
|$8,250
|$9,910
|Clean
|$6,430
|$7,948
|$9,525
|Average
|$5,933
|$7,344
|$8,755
|Rough
|$5,435
|$6,740
|$7,985
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,484
|$6,826
|$8,243
|Clean
|$5,280
|$6,576
|$7,923
|Average
|$4,871
|$6,076
|$7,282
|Rough
|$4,462
|$5,576
|$6,642
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,201
|$6,325
|$7,518
|Clean
|$5,007
|$6,093
|$7,225
|Average
|$4,619
|$5,630
|$6,641
|Rough
|$4,232
|$5,167
|$6,057
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,520
|$6,810
|$8,176
|Clean
|$5,314
|$6,561
|$7,858
|Average
|$4,903
|$6,062
|$7,223
|Rough
|$4,491
|$5,564
|$6,588
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,448
|$7,950
|$9,540
|Clean
|$6,208
|$7,659
|$9,169
|Average
|$5,727
|$7,077
|$8,428
|Rough
|$5,247
|$6,495
|$7,687
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,037
|$7,583
|$9,212
|Clean
|$5,812
|$7,305
|$8,854
|Average
|$5,362
|$6,750
|$8,138
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,195
|$7,423
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,139
|$9,882
|$11,731
|Clean
|$7,836
|$9,520
|$11,275
|Average
|$7,229
|$8,796
|$10,363
|Rough
|$6,622
|$8,073
|$9,452
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,843
|$7,338
|$8,913
|Clean
|$5,625
|$7,069
|$8,567
|Average
|$5,190
|$6,531
|$7,874
|Rough
|$4,754
|$5,994
|$7,182
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,572
|$9,238
|$11,004
|Clean
|$7,290
|$8,900
|$10,576
|Average
|$6,726
|$8,224
|$9,721
|Rough
|$6,161
|$7,547
|$8,866