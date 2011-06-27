  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating653
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle53.1 ft.56.1 ft.45.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Hitch Packageyesyesyes
LT Plus Packageyesnono
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyesyesyes
LT Convenience Packageyesnoyes
Underbody Shieldsyesyesyes
Interior Convenience Packageyesyesno
Texas Editionyesnono
All-Star Editionyesnono
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Essentials Packageyesnoyes
Snow Plow Prep Packagenoyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Packagenoyesno
Duramax Plus Packagenoyesno
Driver Alert Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
Sun sensornoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
front door pocketsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Bose Sound w/Sub-Wooferyesnono
Graphite-Colored Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnoyes
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsyesnono
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyesnono
Console Insert Organizer Trayyesyesno
Bose Soundyesnono
Leather Split Bench Seatyesnono
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesno
All Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
Chevrolet MyLink Navigation Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screenyesnono
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.8 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
driver cooled seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Rear head room38.7 in.40.5 in.no
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.no
Rear leg room34.7 in.40.9 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.64.3 in.no
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Spray-On Bed Lineryesnoyes
Pickup Box Deleteyesnoyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau coveryesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assistyesnono
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyesyesyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyesyesyes
Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyesyesyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyesyesno
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyesyesno
Wheel Locksyesyesno
6" Chromed Rectangular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyesnono
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyesyesyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyesnoyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesyesno
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyesyesyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Rocker Guardyesyesno
Spray-On Bedliner Deletenoyesno
Power Glass Sunroofnoyesno
VXH 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Deletenoyesno
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tiresnonoyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
17" x 6.5" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelnonoyes
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assistnonoyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Length248.9 in.258.4 in.224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.15000 lbs.14300 lbs.
Curb weight6429 lbs.6901 lbs.6322 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.11000 lbs.13500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.5 in.8.0 in.
Height78.0 in.78.1 in.76.8 in.
Maximum payload4246 lbs.4074 lbs.7153 lbs.
Wheel base158.1 in.167.7 in.133.6 in.
Width80.5 in.80.5 in.96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black/Medium Ash Gray Piping and Stitching, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
LT265/70R18 tiresyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
chrome alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT235/80R17 tiresnonoyes
painted steel wheelsnonoyes
partial wheel coversnonoyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,075
Starting MSRP
$58,710
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD InventorySee Silverado 3500HD InventorySee Silverado 3500HD Inventory

